In a surprise announcement, T1 favourite Lee 'Gumayusi' Min-hyeong announced that he will be leaving the team after a solid seven years with them. The news came out of nowhere and it was something that fans didn't expect, especially considering that the League of Legends Champion Korea (LCK) offseason has just started.

Gumayusi has had an amazing run with T1 and he has since been considered as one of the best ADCs in the world right now. With the team, T1 was able to win three consecutive world championships and one LCK title.

MSI's Peyz to Replace Gumayusi as the Main ADC

Moving away from T1 doesn't mean he's stepping out of the competitive scene though. As per reports, Gumayusi is said to be moving to Hanwha Life Esports. On the other hand, MSI's Peyz is reportedly said to replace Gumayusi as the main ADC of T1.

It's safe to say that Gumayusi was at the peak of his career with T1. A move to a different team could certainly affect his momentum, especially considering that he's going to have to work with new teammates and new team dynamics.

Fans are starting to think about why Gumayusi would leave T1 in the first place.

Is Internal Turmoil the Cause of Gumayusi's Departure?

While Gumayusi has long been a member of T1, he went through a few turbulent moments with the team this year. At the start of the season, he was actually removed momentarily from the starting lineup and was replaced with Shin 'Smash' Geum-jae.

The decision was made after T1 lost against Dplus KIA and one against DRX, with Gumayusi not being able to deliver as good a performance as he had in the past.

It was never revealed why he was removed from the lineup early on and it allegedly took an intervention from T1 CEO Joe Marsh to have him back on the front lines. Since being brought back however, Gumayusi was able to have a remarkable run.

Fans are saying that this decision was the start of internal turmoil within the team. Though it was never put out in the open.

On the other hand, fans are speculating that Gumayusi's departure was simply the star's way of looking for new opportunities. With Zeus' exit last year, fans had already began speculating that the ZOFGK lineup would soon be completely disbanded. Now, only three from the lineup remain.

On a Collision Course

Under T1, Gumayusi is sharing the spotlight with some of the biggest names in LoL Esports. That includes Hyeon-jun, Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok, considered as one of the best players in the sports history.

Faker and the rest of T1 have yet to comment on the changes to their team and we'll likely see a statement soon as this shocked the entire community.

Regardless of what the reason is, it might be long before Gumayusi or T1 speaks out about the departure. What we do know for now is that by moving to Hanwha Life Esports, Gumayusi is on a collision course to face off against his former teammates. Fans are very excited to see the teams in action.