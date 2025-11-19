A new wave of disruptions swept across the internet on 18 November 2025, as Cloudflare confirmed a global network issue that pushed major platforms offline and left users scrambling for answers.

Cloudflare announced on 18 November 2025 that its systems were experiencing technical problems affecting multiple customers worldwide. The timing and scale of the event felt familiar, following a major outage in June 2025 that brought down sites such as Twitch, Etsy, Discord, and Google. However, the recurrence did little to reduce the frustration of users facing another round of service interruptions.

The latest disruption once again demonstrated how dependent modern platforms are on Cloudflare's infrastructure. Reports of outages quickly escalated, with users turning to Downdetector to verify the growing number of affected services. This led to one of the busiest monitoring periods of the year across digital reporting tools.

Major Platforms Impacted: X, Canva, AO3, and More

A long list of websites experienced difficulties linked to the Cloudflare outage, according to user reports compiled on Downdetector. X, formerly known as Twitter, appeared among the most heavily discussed due to login issues and feed failures. Spotify also saw widespread errors, preventing users from loading content or streaming music.

Archive of Our Own (AO3) faced significant downtime as fan-fiction databases became inaccessible. Canva, a major design platform, experienced problems that halted ongoing projects and delayed scheduled work. Additional issues were also logged for Facebook and YouTube, which saw loading failures and repeated error messages throughout the outage window.

Businesses and Entertainment Services Affected

OpenAI services were impacted, with users noting problems accessing tools and generating content. League of Legends recorded reports of failed login time-outs, reducing playability during peak activity hours. Depop users also encountered delays and inability to finalise listings, which affected small sellers relying on the platform.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) showed disruption indicators as well, raising concerns about the stability of systems that rely on AWS-hosted tools. Letterboxd users faced slow page loads and missing film entries, while Grindr saw connection issues interrupting in-app communication. Each platform experienced unique difficulties, but all pointed back to Cloudflare's network problems.

A Recurring Pattern of Global Disruptions

Cloudflare's outages have become a notable part of digital infrastructure discussions in recent years. The disruption brought global attention to the fragility of internet systems reliant on single service providers.

Even with the company's transparent communication during the incident, the dependence of major websites on a single network security firm highlighted recurring vulnerabilities. As the situation unfolded, the volume of online posts showed how quickly the public reacts when essential services suddenly become inaccessible.

Monitoring the Developing Situation

The full list of affected websites continued to evolve as more reports surfaced throughout 18 November 2025. Downdetector, which is owned by Ziff Davis, tracked platforms experiencing errors ranging from partial slowdowns to complete outages.

Cloudflare stated that teams were working to address the issue, but did not immediately specify the cause. Users across multiple regions described similar patterns: stalled loading screens, repeated service errors, and difficulties with authentication.

Uncertain Timeline for Full Restoration

As of the latest updates, Cloudflare had not provided a detailed timeline for a return to full capacity. The company's previous disruptions have ranged from minutes to hours in duration, leaving users uncertain about when normal activity would resume. The reliance on Cloudflare for both protection and performance meant many websites simply had to wait for restoration work to conclude.