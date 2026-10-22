LeBron James faced criticism online after appearing to sit with his head bowed and hands clasped during the US national anthem before his Philadelphia 76ers debut against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, 20 October.

The 41-year-old forward was seated on the bench at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks celebrated their NBA championship with a banner-raising ceremony. Footage of James' posture circulated online, prompting some viewers to accuse him of disrespecting the national anthem.

One viewer wrote: 'Oh hell nah f**k this guy Glad he's off the lakers'.

Another commented: 'Most unlikeable athlete ever besides Travis Kelce', while someone else said: 'Can't hate him enough. Every year he gets more insufferable.' A further critic wrote: 'I'll never understand how people can support a league that hates its fans and being American.'

However, James' posture alone does not establish that he intended to disrespect the anthem, and no deliberate protest was confirmed.

What Are the Rules During the US National Anthem?

The backlash revived debate about expected behaviour during performances of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at sporting events.

Under Section 301 of Title 36 of the US Code, people present when the flag is displayed should stand at attention and face it, placing their right hands over their hearts. If no flag is present, they should face towards the music and act accordingly. Military personnel in uniform follow separate saluting conventions.

The provision describes how people should behave but does not establish a universal criminal penalty for sitting during the anthem. Consequently, sitting is not automatically a violation of federal law.

National anthem ceremonies have also become a flashpoint in American sports, particularly since athletes began using them to protest racial injustice and police brutality. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the anthem in 2016 sparked a nationwide debate over patriotism, peaceful protest and racial inequality.

James has previously spoken publicly about social and racial issues, but he did not announce an anthem protest during his Philadelphia debut.

James Clashes With Fan as Sixers Win

The anthem debate was not the only controversy surrounding James' first game for Philadelphia. He also went viral after exchanging heated words with a Knicks fan who appeared to call him soft.

In footage shared online, James responded: 'Ain't nothing soft in the Midwest. I don't know what the f**k you talking about. I'm not from the West Coast. I'm from Ohio, baby.'

The exchange unfolded amid a hostile reception from Knicks supporters, who chanted 'We don't want you' at the former Los Angeles Lakers star. New York had reportedly been a preferred destination for James before the franchise won its first championship since 1973.

James nevertheless helped Philadelphia spoil the celebrations, recording 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes. He shot five of 13 from the field.

The Sixers secured a 106-100 victory, led by Tyrese Maxey's 28 points, while Jaylen Brown added 19. James' all-round contribution helped Philadelphia begin the season with a statement win, even as his conduct away from the action dominated online discussion.