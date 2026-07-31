LeBron James has taken a 92 per cent pay cut to join the Philadelphia 76ers, signing a two-year deal worth $8 million (£6 million) after earning $52.6 million (£39.3 million) last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The move, confirmed on 24 July 2026, marks the largest single-season salary reduction in NBA history as the 41-year-old pursues a fifth championship in his record 24th season.

Pay Cut Details Confirm Historic Reduction

The contract pays James approximately $3.88 million (£2.9 million) for the 2026-27 campaign, the veteran minimum for a player of his experience, with a player option for the following year at a similar figure.

Reports from multiple outlets confirmed the terms via agent Rich Paul and insider Shams Charania. This represents a drop of nearly 36 million from his previous salary, equating to the 92 per cent cut.

James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds across 60 games last term with the Lakers. His career on-court earnings stand at 581.3 million dollars across 23 seasons, the highest in league history ahead of Kevin Durant.

Off-court income over the previous 12 months reached 85 million dollars before taxes, placing him among the top athletes globally and underscoring the billionaire status that renders the reduction feasible.

The 76ers, already positioned near the first apron after trading for Jaylen Brown, had only the veteran minimum exception available under the salary cap rules.

James Cites Championship Pursuit Over Financial Gain

In a statement on X, James said 'This is my last decision. I'm not going for money.'

out. This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?



I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

He further explained that he still wants to sacrifice, work and compete for the chance of winning another championship, believing he can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a title team while energising a new fan base.

The roster already includes former MVP Joel Embiid, All-Star Tyrese Maxey and the newly acquired Jaylen Brown under championship coach Nick Nurse. Speculation had centred on possible returns to Cleveland or Miami, or a late push from Golden State, but Philadelphia offered the clearest path according to sources close to the player.

Read more LeBron James Accepts $8 Million Deal... But There's a Catch Hidden in His 76ERS Contract LeBron James Accepts $8 Million Deal... But There's a Catch Hidden in His 76ERS Contract

James had considered retirement after the Lakers' second-round playoff exit but decided after weeks of reflection that he had more to give. The deal includes a 15 per cent trade kicker but no special family relocation provisions, focusing purely on on-court potential.

Philadelphia supporters have responded with surging ticket and merchandise interest as the franchise seeks its first title since 1983.

Roster Fit and Immediate Implications

James joins a core already projected as strong Eastern Conference contenders, with betting odds shortening from 20-1 to 10-1 for the NBA title following the announcement. His arrival required the team to waive Dalen Terry to clear a roster spot.

At age 41, turning 42 in December, this is widely viewed as the final chapter of a career that has redefined longevity. Career salary totals now approach 583 million dollars. The veteran minimum accounts for just 2.35 per cent of next season's salary cap.

Production models from analysts valued his contribution near 28 million dollars last year, meaning the contract offers exceptional value if he maintains form.

The signing was officially logged by the league on 26 July after the free-agency negotiating window opened, with James expected to report for training camp in September as the 76ers lock in their championship aspirations.