LeBron James faced chants of rejection and a courtside confrontation during his Philadelphia 76ers debut, but the NBA superstar ultimately had the last laugh as his new team defeated the New York Knicks 106-100.

The victory at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, spoiled New York's championship ring ceremony and banner celebration. James finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in his first regular-season appearance for Philadelphia.

However, the 41-year-old's exchange with a spectator became one of the evening's most talked-about moments.

LeBron James Fires Back at Knicks Heckler

The confrontation occurred late in the first half when James exchanged words with a spectator seated near the court.

Footage circulating on social media captured the four-time NBA champion defending his Midwestern roots after apparently hearing comments about his background.

'Ain't nothing soft in the Midwest,' James said. He then emphasised his connection to Ohio rather than California, where he previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Full audio of LeBron GOING OFF on a Knicks fan who called him soft 😭



“Ain’t nothing soft in the Midwest.”



“I’m not from the West Coast, I’m from Ohio, baby. I’m an Ohio baby, f*ck is you talking about?” pic.twitter.com/IGQPTnEX3X — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) October 21, 2026

'I'm from Ohio, baby,' James declared, with his response also including profanity.

The precise remarks made by the spectator were not clearly audible, making it difficult to establish what prompted the exchange.

Knicks supporter Spike Lee was also seen standing nearby during the interaction, although the footage does not conclusively establish whether he intervened.

The confrontation did not escalate into a physical altercation, and James continued playing.

Knicks Fans Chant Against Their Former Target

James had already encountered an unfriendly reception from sections of the Madison Square Garden crowd.

When he approached the free-throw line, supporters chanted, 'We don't want you,' making their feelings about the veteran unmistakable.

The reaction carried additional significance because James and his agent, Rich Paul, had previously indicated that New York would have been his preferred destination under different circumstances.

Instead, James joined Philadelphia, where he now plays alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown.

Tuesday's contest was particularly important for the Knicks, who were celebrating their first NBA championship since 1973. Players received their championship rings before the game, while the franchise raised another championship banner inside the arena.

The occasion was supposed to mark the beginning of New York's title defence. However, Philadelphia ensured the celebrations would not end with another victory.

Philadelphia Spoils New York's Championship Celebration

The Knicks led 58-54 at half-time, but Philadelphia responded with a stronger third quarter to seize control.

The 76ers outscored New York 29-18 during that period, turning a four-point deficit into a seven-point advantage.

Maxey led Philadelphia with 28 points, while Brown contributed 19 in his regular-season debut for the franchise.

Embiid added 13 points and 11 rebounds, providing another important contribution against the defending champions.

James scored 14 points on five successful field goals from 13 attempts while recording seven assists and nine rebounds. He also registered one steal and one block, according to the NBA's official statistics.

Jalen Brunson led New York with 21 points, but the Knicks struggled offensively, shooting approximately 37 per cent from the field. Philadelphia protected its advantage during the closing stages to secure a six-point victory.

For James, the result offered a memorable beginning to his 24th NBA season and a new chapter away from Los Angeles.

Knicks supporters had mocked his arrival, but Philadelphia's opening-night victory ensured James and his teammates left Madison Square Garden celebrating instead.