The inauguration of Donald Trump has sparked renewed fears over the future of reproductive rights in the United States. As the new administration begins its term, liberals across the country have started stockpiling contraception, including Plan B, amid concerns that access to reproductive healthcare could be severely restricted.

Adding to the anxiety, the government website Reproductiverights.gov, which provided vital information on reproductive health, has gone offline. The site was launched in 2022 to address the fallout from the reversal of Roe v. Wade, but as of Tuesday, 21 January, it remains inaccessible. The Trump administration has yet to comment on its disappearance.

What Was Reproductiverights.gov?

Reproductiverights.gov was established by the US Department of Health and Human Services following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The website aimed to educate Americans about their reproductive rights, including access to birth control, safe abortions, and related healthcare services.

It emphasised that abortion remained legal in many states and reassured users that employer-based and private health insurance plans must cover various birth control methods under the Affordable Care Act.

The site also provided information about FDA-approved medication like Mifepristone, which is used for medical abortions. It confirmed its safety when used correctly, despite varying state regulations. The last recorded activity on the site was on 15 January.

Liberals Prepare for Potential Restrictions

Concerns over reproductive rights have led many liberals to stockpile contraception. Members of the Leftist Preppers subreddit have shared their reasoning, with one user stating, "I'm buying Plan B in bulk. Not for myself, but for others who might need it if it becomes unavailable." Another added, "I've stocked up on Plan B for the young women in my life. It's better to be prepared than caught off guard."

While Trump has not officially announced any plans to restrict access to contraception, fears persist due to the Republican Party's track record on reproductive healthcare.

The Legacy of Roe v. Wade

Although Trump was not in office during the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, he called the decision "a historic victory for life" in a post on Truth Social. The ruling returned the power to regulate abortion laws to individual states, leading to a patchwork of legislation across the country.

Currently, 12 states have enacted sweeping abortion bans, and another four have implemented restrictions as early as six weeks—often before women even realise they are pregnant.

Republicans' Stance on Contraception

In 2024, Senate Republicans blocked the 'Right to Contraception Act', which sought to guarantee federal access to contraceptives such as condoms, IUDs, and birth control pills. The rejection of the bill reinforced fears among Democrats that reproductive healthcare could face further rollbacks under Republican leadership.

Additionally, Trump and Congressional Republicans have repeatedly targeted the Affordable Care Act, which ensured access to contraception at no cost. While Trump's 2016 campaign promised to "repeal and replace" Obamacare, his administration failed to deliver a comprehensive replacement.

Uncertain Future for Reproductive Healthcare

The ambiguity surrounding the Trump administration's stance on reproductive rights has fuelled anxiety. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., appointed by Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, has offered conflicting opinions on abortion. While he has supported some restrictions, he has also advocated for increased family support to reduce the need for abortions.

As the political landscape shifts, women across the United States face an uncertain future regarding reproductive healthcare. The patchwork of state laws, combined with federal inaction, leaves many navigating a precarious environment where access to basic healthcare services is no longer guaranteed. The disappearance of Reproductiverights.gov has only deepened concerns, leaving citizens with fewer resources and greater uncertainty about their rights and options.