The chief of staff of the Libyan army was killed in a plane crash shortly after it took off from Ankara, the Libyan government's Prime Minister confirmed. The crash killed General Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad and four other senior officials at the time of the tragic incident.

The delegation was returning from a series of high-level meetings with Turkey's top defence officials. The crash comes at a critical political moment, just as the Turkish parliament passed a motion to extend the deployment of its soldiers in Libya for another two years.

Emergency Landing Request Before Crash

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X that the plane took off from Ankara's Esenboga Airport, on the way to Tripoli at 17:10. By 17:52, the plane appeared to lose contact with air traffic control. Yerlikaya later said authorities found the wreckage from the plane near the Kesikkavak Village in the Turkish capital's Haymana district.

Yerlikaya also said the Dassault Falcon 50-type jet made a request for an emergency landing when it was over Haymana, but unfortunately, no contact was made. The cause of the plane crash has yet to be determined.

However, according to the head of Turkey's presidential communications directorate Burhanettin Duran, the plane allegedly reported a technical failure, which was the cause for requesting an emergency landing. The Turkish Justice Minister, Yilmaz Tunc, stated that an inquiry into the crash was being conducted.

As part of the investigation, the airport was temporarily closed and flights were diverted as authorities conducted search-and-response efforts.

National Mourning Declared

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah issued a statement on 23 December, announcing that Haddad was killed in the crash. Aside from Haddad, the four other fatalities included the commander of the Libyan military's ground forces Lieutenant General Al-Fitouri Ghraibil, the director of its military manufacturing authority Brigadier General Mahmoud Al-Qatawi, adviser to the chief of staff Mohammed Al-Assawi, and a photographer from the chief of staff's office, Muhammad Omar Ahmed Mahjoub.

'This followed a tragic and painful incident while they were returning from an official trip from the Turkish city of Ankara. This grave loss is a great loss for the nation, for the military institution, and for all the people,' said Dbeibah. The Libyan government has also declared a national mourning period across the country for three days.

The Government of National Unity, recognised by the United Nations, announced that Dbeibah has directed its defence minister to send a delegation to Ankara to follow up on the proceedings. Dbeibah has also directed his defence minister to send a delegation to Ankara to follow up on the proceedings.

Crash Comes at Critical Moment for Turkey-Libya Alliance

The Turkish defence ministry had earlier confirmed Haddad's visit to the capital, stating that he met with his Turkish counterpart Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and defence minister Yasar Guler.

Ankara has long been supportive of the Tripoli-based government. In 2020, Turkey sent military personnel to help train and support the Libyan government, reaching a maritime demarcation agreement which Greece and Egypt have challenged. Libya and Turkey have also signed a preliminary accord on energy exploration in 2022, which Greece and Egypt also oppose.

However, Turkey with its 'One Libya' stance, has also increased engagement and contact with representatives of Libya's eastern factions.