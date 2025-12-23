A major incident has been declared in Whitchurch, Shropshire, after a large sinkhole opened along the Shropshire Union Canal, forcing the closure of the waterway and nearby towpaths while engineers assess the damage.

The collapse, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, led to a rapid loss of water from the canal into surrounding land and left several narrowboats stranded or partially submerged. Emergency services were deployed to secure the area and assist residents living on board vessels near the breach.

Authorities have warned that the site remains unsafe and have urged members of the public to avoid the area while investigations continue. Engineers are now working to stabilise the canal and determine the cause of the embankment failure.

Canal Bank Collapse Triggers Emergency Response

Emergency crews were called shortly after 4.20am following reports that a section of the canal bank had given way in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch. The collapse created a sinkhole estimated to be around 50 metres wide, allowing large volumes of water to escape into nearby fields and unstable ground.

Three narrowboats were caught near the breach. At least two slipped into the cavity, while others were left close to the edge of the damaged bank, according to Sky News. Firefighters assisted more than a dozen people living on boats to reach safety, relocating them to a temporary welfare centre at the former Whitchurch police station.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said no injuries were reported. West Mercia Police, the West Midlands Ambulance Service and local authority teams were also involved in managing the incident and securing the area.

Waterway Closures And Safety Warnings

The Canal & River Trust has imposed an emergency closure of the affected stretch of the Shropshire Union Canal between Grindley Brook Locks and Bridge 31A. Towpaths in the area have also been closed as a precaution.

The trust said its engineers were carrying out urgent inspections to assess the stability of the remaining embankment and to manage water levels on either side of the breach. It added that the priority was ensuring public safety and supporting boaters affected by the closure.

Local officials said residents initially feared an explosion when the ground collapsed, highlighting the sudden nature of the incident. Members of the public have been advised to stay away while heavy machinery and assessment work continues.

Major incident declared in Whitchurch, Shropshire, England:



A breach of the Shropshire Union Canal near Drawbridge, Chemistry, created a 50×50 m sinkhole and large water escape.



Three boats were affected, over 10 people rescued, and 12 residents are being supported at a… pic.twitter.com/LWqjrTT3gq — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) December 22, 2025

U.K. police on Monday declared a major incident after a sinkhole opened up under a canal, draining part of it and leaving several narrowboats stranded. pic.twitter.com/5wLuQqn07x — The Associated Press (@AP) December 23, 2025

Environmental and Local Impact

The collapse has had a wider environmental impact, with an estimated 100 million gallons of water draining into nearby farmland. Authorities are monitoring surrounding land for flooding risks and signs of further ground instability, according to the Shropshire Star.

The disruption has also affected local tourism and leisure activity, particularly canal travel during the festive period. Businesses reliant on boating traffic have been warned that closures could remain in place for some time.

Engineers Assessing Damage

Engineers from the Canal & River Trust are now carrying out detailed surveys to establish why the embankment failed. Early indications suggest the collapse occurred without warning, although experts note that canal failures can result from a combination of soil conditions, water pressure and unseen structural weaknesses.

Officials said repair work would take time and that further updates would be issued once the full extent of the damage is understood. While no one was hurt, the incident has underlined the challenges of maintaining historic canal infrastructure and the potential consequences when failures occur without notice.