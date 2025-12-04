Black Friday for the Ashland ABC Store experienced an unusual mayhem as staff discovered a 'very intoxicated' raccoon as the unlikely culprit behind a 'crime spree,' with the critter ending up passing out on the bathroom floor after a night of drinking scotch.

This bizarre incident unfolded on a quiet Saturday morning, has now captured worldwide attention and amused social media users alike.

According to the BBC, the Ashland ABC store was closed for Thanksgiving and thus remained untouched for the rest of the night - that is, with the exception of this 'Black Friday break-in.'

The next morning, a store staff discovered a scene of destruction: a ceiling tile had collapsed, shelves were in disarray, spilled liquor on the floor, and broken bottles were everywhere.

Masked Bandit's Full-Blown Rampage

Afterward, the staff found the 'masked bandit' passed out on the bathroom floor, sprawled out, face down near the toilet, and the garbage bin.

'He fell through one of the ceiling tiles and went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything,' Samantha Martin, animal control officer of the Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter, told the Daily Mail.

Animal control officers found the intoxicated raccoon in an obvious state of drunkenness - unsteady and disoriented.

The store's security footage showed the furry burglar in the act, while speculation remains as to how much alcohol the raccoon consumed.

The Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter Facebook post also humorously stated that the suspect was now apprehended after a liquor-fueled rampage.

They also added that, 'Officer Martin safely secured our masked bandit and transported him back to the shelter to sober up before questioning.'

'After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer,' they added.

'Just another day in the life of an animal control officer,' Martin added, clearly amused with the situation.

'I personally like raccoons,' said Martin. 'They are funny little critters.'

Reckless Raccoon Helps Police Find Wanted Owner

Raccoons are common in Virginia, and they thrive in habitats both in the wild and in suburban neighbourhoods, even in homeowners' backyards.

While raccoons are harmless, the critter has surprisingly bizarre encounters with humans.

Earlier in May, as reported by CBS News, a pet raccoon named 'Chewy' was caught by police with a glass methamphetamine pipe in its mouth, and sitting by the driver's seat.

The vehicle was pulled over due to a suspended driver's licence and an outstanding warrant for Victoria Vidal, 55, who faces multiple drug charges.

Not Just Raccoons

As reported by The Guardian, it looks like not only raccoons get the best liquor in town.

In Western Australia, a pig stole 18 cans of beer, drank all of it, and went in for an altercation with a cow.

Meanwhile, in Turkey, an intoxicated bear cub was rescued after eating 'mad honey,' a potent neurotoxin bees produce that induces a hallucinogenic state.