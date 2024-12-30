OnlyFans star Lily Phillips, 23, faces potential removal from Airbnb after it was revealed that she hosted 101 men in a single day at a £1.5 million London flat.

The controversial stunt, live-streamed on her OnlyFans account, left the property's owners outraged upon learning what had transpired in their high-end Notting Hill apartment.

The upscale one-bedroom property, described as one of Airbnb's "most loved homes," is situated in a prime area of London.

The flat, which rents for £400 per night, saw a stream of visitors for Phillips' marathon session that shocked neighbours and left the owners grappling with the fallout.

Neighbours left stunned by the stunt

Residents of the affluent Notting Hill neighbourhood were reportedly oblivious to the nature of Phillips' activities during her stay. Some mistook the continuous flow of men entering the property for workmen due to the building's ongoing renovations.

One neighbour expressed disbelief: 'I'm shocked. It's usually very quiet here. I had no idea something like this was happening.' Another commented, 'The walls are thin; if anyone was nearby, I imagine they'd have heard something.'

The flat's owner, who uses the space as a holiday let, was unaware of the stunt until informed days later. Despite Phillips leaving the property in an apparently pristine condition, the owners condemned her actions, stating they were not notified about the event.

Airbnb's policies violated

Phillips' actions appear to violate Airbnb's terms of service, which prohibit using rented properties for commercial activities, including the creation of adult content. Airbnb explicitly bans disruptive gatherings, commercial pornography, and unauthorised guests.

The property's host initially left a glowing review for Phillips, unaware of her activities: 'Lily is a lovely guest, keeping to all the house rules.' However, upon discovering the full extent of her stay, the owners expressed their disappointment, calling the situation "unacceptable."

Documenting the stunt

Phillips' activities were captured in a 50-minute YouTube documentary titled I Slept With 100 Men in a Day.

The video, which has garnered millions of views, shows Phillips speaking about her motivations and the challenges of executing such a controversial act. At one point, Phillips, visibly emotional, reflected on the event: 'It's not for the weak girls—it was hard.'

The documentary revealed that participants included men from across Europe and the US, with ages ranging from students to pensioners. Phillips later celebrated her achievement with a meal at Nando's and reportedly slept for 14 hours afterward.

Controversial career choices

Phillips, who has earned over £2 million through her OnlyFans content, grew up in a well-off family in Derbyshire. Initially dreaming of running a wedding dress shop, she left university after discovering the lucrative opportunities available through adult content creation.

Her latest stunt, while controversial, is part of Phillips' larger ambitions. She has announced plans to attempt a new record: engaging with 1,000 men in a single day. Describing her upcoming challenge, Phillips stated: 'We'll need a big warehouse and precise scheduling—it's all about logistics.'