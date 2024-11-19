A Swedish OnlyFans model has revealed her ambitious dream to bear Elon Musk's child on Mars, boldly aligning herself with the tech mogul's vision of making humanity an interplanetary species. The model, Elsa Thora, expressed her plans during an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, stirring both intrigue and scepticism among listeners.

A Sci-Fi Enthusiast's Vision for Martian Motherhood

The 22-year-old UK-based model has publicly shared her aspiration to become the first mother on Mars. Speaking to radio host Kyle Sandilands, she explained her fascination with science fiction and her admiration for Musk. "I'm really into sci-fi, so I would never say no to sex with an alien, or Elon. I think he's really cool and funny," she remarked.

Thora, a prominent figure on OnlyFans, further elaborated that her plan isn't just personal; she sees it as part of humanity's leap into becoming an interplanetary species. According to reports from The Daily Mail, she has launched an online petition titled "Elon, Make Me a Martian Mom", encouraging supporters to help her achieve her dream of birthing a new era on Mars.

Why Elon Musk?

When questioned about why Musk, Thora pointed to his extensive experience as a father—Musk currently has 12 children—and his pivotal role in space exploration. "He's the space man," she stated confidently. Co-host Jackie O Henderson quipped that Musk, given his track record and aspirations, might be the best candidate compared to other billionaires like Jeff Bezos.

Musk, who envisions a colony of one million people living on Mars by 2050, has consistently advocated for the need to secure humanity's future beyond Earth. His company SpaceX plans to send a crewed mission to Mars within this decade, using its Starship rocket, the largest ever built.

Scientific Challenges of Space Reproduction

Despite Thora's enthusiasm, scientists have raised concerns about the feasibility of human reproduction in space. Kelly Weinersmith, a bioscientist and author, cautioned that conception and pregnancy in space pose significant biological challenges. "These billionaires think it's an engineering problem, but biology doesn't work that way," she explained during an interview.

Studies suggest that radiation exposure, microgravity, and other environmental factors could severely impact the health of both the mother and the unborn child. As reported by The Daily Mail, even short-term space pregnancies could have unforeseen consequences on human development, making the prospect of Martian childbirth highly complex.

A Bold Appeal for a Cosmic Future

Thora's petition frames her mission as more than a personal endeavour. It emphasises the importance of exploring Mars not just for astronauts but for all humanity. "By establishing a human presence on Mars, we take a crucial step toward ensuring life continues even if challenges arise on Earth," she writes in the petition available on Change.org.

While her dream of giving birth on Mars may remain aspirational for now, Thora's public campaign has sparked global conversations about space colonisation, human reproduction, and the role of private citizens in shaping humanity's future among the stars. Her plans to document the journey on OnlyFans could also redefine how space exploration engages with the public. Whether Musk will respond to Thora's proposal remains uncertain. For Thora, the sky—or perhaps Mars—is the limit.