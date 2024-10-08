A recent study analysed the most popular celebrities using OnlyFans as a side hustle. The researchers compiled a list of the top ten earners on the platform based on estimated total earnings, monthly income, and search popularity. The findings reveal how these celebrities are capitalising on their fame.

The study, conducted by OffRobe, analysed the estimated earnings and online popularity of celebrities associated with OnlyFans to determine the ten most popular figures with OnlyFans as a side hustle.

This analysis comprised the celebrities' total earnings, monthly earnings, current OnlyFans activity (active or inactive), and monthly Google search volume. The primary data sources for this research were Bedbible's report on OnlyFans statistics, which provided financial information, and the official OnlyFans website, which verified each celebrity's status.

Monthly Google search volumes were obtained from SEO tools to measure public interest. The data was carefully collected, cleaned, and processed for consistency. Any inconsistencies were noted, and missing values were retained to avoid introducing bias. Here is the summary of the findings:

1. Iggy Azalea

Estimated Total Earnings: $48 million

Estimated Monthly Earnings: $9.2 million

Status: Active

Monthly Google Search Volume: 1.2 million

Iggy Azalea tops the list with the highest estimated monthly earnings of $9.2 million and a remarkable 1.2 million monthly Google searches. This Australian rapper and songwriter has solidified her position as the most financially successful celebrity on OnlyFans.

2. Bhad Bhabie

Estimated Total Earnings: $59 million

Estimated Monthly Earnings: $3.5 million

Status: Active

Monthly Google Search Volume: 459,000

Bhad Bhabie has the second-highest total earnings on the list, totaling $59 million. Despite a lower monthly search volume than Azalea, her substantial earnings demonstrate her effective monetisation strategies on the platform.

3. Tana Mongeau

Estimated Total Earnings: Over $10 million

Estimated Monthly Earnings: $3 million

Status: Active

Monthly Google Search Volume: 57,200

Tana Mongeau, known for her lively online presence, ranks third with estimated monthly earnings of $3 million. While her total earnings are not fully disclosed, they exceed $10 million, reflecting her continued popularity and financial success on OnlyFans.

4. Cardi B

Estimated Total Earnings: $46.7 million

Estimated Monthly Earnings: $1.87 million

Status: Inactive

Monthly Google Search Volume: 202,500

Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper, ranks fourth with total earnings of $46.7 million. Despite her current inactivity on the platform, her notable search volume of 202,500 suggests continued interest in her content.

5. Bella Thorne

Estimated Total Earnings: $37.3 million

Estimated Monthly Earnings: $1.49 million

Status: Inactive

Monthly Google Search Volume: 216,100

Bella Thorne follows Cardi B with estimated total earnings of $37.3 million. Despite her inactivity, Thorne's monthly search volume remains significant at 216,100, indicating her enduring appeal.

In 2020, she made history on OnlyFans by becoming the first person to earn a staggering $1 million on the first day on the subscription-only social media platform.

6. Tyga

Estimated Total Earnings: $31.7 million

Estimated Monthly Earnings: $1.38 million

Status: Active

Monthly Google Search Volume: 48,200

Rapper Tyga holds the sixth spot with total earnings of $31.7 million. As an active user on the platform, he generates monthly earnings of $1.38 million, although his search volume is relatively lower at 48,200.

7. Belle Delphine

Estimated Total Earnings: $34 million

Estimated Monthly Earnings: $1.31 million

Status: Active

Monthly Google Search Volume: 273,900

Belle Delphine, known for her provocative online persona, ranks seventh with estimated total earnings of $34 million. Her active presence and search volume of 273,900 reflect her substantial influence on the platform.

8. Amber Rose

Estimated Total Earnings: $27.4 million

Estimated Monthly Earnings: $1.19 million

Status: Active

Monthly Google Search Volume: 45,800

Amber Rose, an established model and television personality, ranks eighth with total earnings of $27.4 million. Her active engagement on OnlyFans contributes to a search volume of 45,800.

9. Trisha Paytas

Estimated Total Earnings: $12 million

Estimated Monthly Earnings: $1 million

Status: Active

Monthly Google Search Volume: 626,000

Trisha Paytas, a media personality and YouTuber ranks ninth with total earnings of $12 million and monthly earnings of $1 million. Her active presence and a substantial search volume of 626,000 demonstrate her continued popularity.

10. Pia Mia

Estimated Total Earnings: $16 million

Estimated Monthly Earnings: $737,393

Status: Active

Monthly Google Search Volume: 10,300

Rounding out the list is Pia Mia, with estimated total earnings of $16 million. Her active presence on OnlyFans generates monthly earnings of $737,393 despite a relatively lower search volume of 10,300.

"Digital platforms are reshaping how public figures monetise their fame, with Iggy Azalea and Bhad Bhabie leading in earnings, reflecting their ability to leverage existing popularity into a substantial income," a spokesperson from OffRobe commented on the study.

"Even inactive accounts like those of Cardi B and Bella Thorne continue to attract attention, showing that the appeal of celebrity presence on OnlyFans extends beyond active participation."

"This trend underscores the evolving landscape of celebrity income, where online platforms offer lucrative opportunities for engagement and financial gain, independent of traditional entertainment avenues," the spokesperson added.