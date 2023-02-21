Real Madrid fans are relieved to find out that captain Karim Benzema has travelled to the UK and will start against Liverpool FC in the first leg of their Last-16 UEFA Champions League tie.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the news himself when he faced members of the media alongside Luka Modric in their pre-match press conference.

The first leg will be hosted by Liverpool in Anfield, and Real Madrid are aware that they need to come with all guns blazing if they want to take an advantage into the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Benzema has been a pillar in Ancelotti's squad, and his absences have had some dire repercussions. His presence against Liverpool will be much-needed, especially with the Reds seeking revenge for losses in the 2018 and 2022 finals.

Benzema is back but it is unclear how fit he is to lead the squad for the full 90 minutes. First-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois has also just returned from injury.

Two key players have returned but Real Madrid are also missing midfield powerhouse Toni Kroos due to the sniffles as well as the man who could have covered for him, Aurelien Tchouameni. They were not even fit to travel, leaving Ancelotti with some decisions to make before finalising his starting XI.

During the press conference, the Italian admitted that while he is certain that Benzema will start, he was not ready to reveal the rest of his starters.

"He is all right, he will start the game tomorrow. He is very excited", said Ancelotti about the Frenchman. Courtois is also raring to get back into action in what he claims to be his favourite tournament.

Both players played key roles when Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in last season's final in Paris. The Reds hoped to finally exact revenge after losing bitterly in 2018, but they failed to stop the Spanish giants from claiming their 14th Champions League trophy. This season, the two sides are meeting early in the knockout stage, and Liverpool are determined to finally put one over their rivals.

However, Real Madrid are the undisputed kings of Europe, and the hosts will have their work cut out for them especially with the return leg taking place in the hallowed ground of the Bernabeu, which saw several miraculous comebacks from the home team last season.