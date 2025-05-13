Recently, Lizzo revealed she had shed 16 per cent of her body fat over nearly two years, a feat that surprised many but was driven by her focus on health, not appearance.

While she has had many naysayers and critics over her journey, she remained transparent about her methods of 'weight release', and many supporters have cheered her on via social media.

What We Know About Lizzo's 'Weight Release' Journey

Lizzo began her journey in 2023, with her aim being to improve her mental health through physical activity. She described her process as 'methodical', emphasising that her body was changing gradually, often unnoticed by others. During a March 2024 interview, she explained that her approach was about losing weight 'very slowly,' highlighting her focus on consistency rather than quick results.

Throughout her journey, Lizzo has been clear that she did not use Ozempic or other weight-loss medications. When rumours surfaced in September 2024 suggesting she might have taken Ozempic, she responded with humour and seemed to take the allegations as a compliment. She posted a TikTok clip, smiling and captioning it, 'When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,' making it clear her progress was achieved through effort, not drugs.

How Did She Do It?

Lizzo credits her routine of regular workouts and mindful eating as key factors. She started doing Pilates in 2023, mainly to 'heal' her back, but soon found herself committed to it. She also takes long walks, jumps rope, and varies her workouts to keep her physically and mentally engaged. She has gone on record to say that she moves her body every day, believing that 'there is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates.'

Her diet has also evolved. She shared that she started paying close attention to her calorie intake, especially after noticing she drank two to three large Starbucks drinks daily, which could amount to around 1,200 calories. Recognising that her tendency to binge and distract herself with food was a barrier, she focused on controlling her calorie intake and managing her anxiety. She described her approach as balancing 'calories in versus calories out,' with a focus on moderation rather than restriction.

The Importance of Mindful Language and Self-Compassion

Lizzo emphasises the importance of how she discusses her health journey. She prefers to use the term 'weight release' instead of 'weight loss,' a change inspired by her boyfriend, Myke Wright. 'It's a more holistic way to describe what I've done,' she explained on a podcast in April 2025. She is careful to avoid promoting toxic diet culture, especially because she wants her words to be positive for her young fans.

While she was a proponent for 'body positivity', she now says that 'body neutrality' is more reflective of her current stance. She admits that her feelings about her body fluctuate daily. Some days she loves her reflection; on others, she isn't as positive. This honesty reflects her broader view that physical and mental health are intertwined. Lizzo's approach involves recognising that body changes are natural and that her priority is overall well-being.

Throughout her journey, Lizzo has remained confident and unapologetic. She celebrated her results on Instagram in January 2025, posting mirror selfies with her new body and stating, 'I did it.' Her focus is on feeling good and staying healthy, not fitting into societal ideals. She actively promotes confidence, sharing photos of herself in various styles of swimwear and casual outfits, always radiating self-assurance.

Her stance on exercise is equally straightforward. She exercises not to be thin but to stay healthy and mentally balanced. She enjoys activities like jump rope, walking, and circuit training—methods that help her maintain strength and agility without obsessing over her appearance.