Milan's elite have been left reeling following the arrest of self-proclaimed 'King of Milan's Nights', Davide Lacerenza, who is accused of running a prostitution and drugs racket from his high-end cocktail bar. The 58-year-old influencer, known for his extravagant displays of wealth, including washing his Ferrari with champagne, now faces serious criminal charges. His downfall has raised concerns over the murky reality behind social media influencers' opulent lifestyles.

On 4 March, Italian authorities arrested Lacerenza and his ex-partner, TV personality Stefania Nobile, following an extensive investigation. Both face charges of self-laundering, aiding and abetting prostitution, and drug possession. Investigators have traced €33,000 (£28,000) to a Lithuanian bank account, adding to speculation that financial crimes may also be involved.

A High-Stakes Investigation into La Gintoneria

The probe into Lacerenza's bar, La Gintoneria di Davide, began when a 30-year-old Milanese man, identified only as SS, revealed he had spent €641,000 (£544,000) at the venue. SS stated that Lacerenza facilitated visits to private clubs where he was provided with prostitutes and even personally delivered escorts to his home.

Clients were allegedly charged up to €10,000 (£8,375) per night for a heady mix of alcohol, drugs, and sex. Witness accounts describe wild parties, where naked women mingled with Milan's wealthy elite and champagne bottles were opened using iPhones. Reports also claim that a cocaine-snorting station, complete with a weighing scale, was a common feature at these events.

Following the scandal, authorities have permanently shut down La Gintoneria, which had become infamous for its exclusive clientele and excess-fuelled nights.

From Market Stalls to Milan's High Society

Lacerenza's journey to wealth began far from the glitz and glamour he flaunted online. For 15 years, he ran a fruit and vegetable stall with his cousins in Milan's street markets. After leaving school early, he diversified his income through modelling and nightclub work.

In 2005, Lacerenza and then-girlfriend Stefania Nobile acquired a small bar in Milan's Greco district, eventually rebranding it as La Gintoneria di Davide. His social media persona flourished as he shared insider knowledge about Milan's most exclusive bars, amassing 258,000 Instagram followers. His extravagant displays of wealth—lavish cars, stacks of cash, and over-the-top parties—cemented his status as a nightlife icon.

The Fall of a Social Media Giant

Despite his immense wealth, Lacerenza's arrogant persona drew criticism. He encouraged patrons to chant 'No poor people!' while drinking at his bar and boasted earnings of €20,000 (£16,750) a month from social media sponsorships and €3 million (£2.5 million) annually from his nightclub. At the height of his fame, he even released an autobiography titled 'Virgin, Single, Millionaire'.

His ex-partner, Stefania Nobile, is no stranger to controversy. She and her mother, former TV presenter Wanna Marchi, were convicted of fraud in 2006 for selling fake 'lucky lottery numbers' and amulets. Their story gained renewed attention through the Netflix documentary 'Wanna' (2022).

A Broader Trend: Influencer Scandals in Italy

Lacerenza is not the first Italian influencer to face legal scrutiny. In December 2023, Chiara Ferragni, one of Italy's most famous social media personalities, was fined $1 million (£785,000) for a misleading charity campaign involving a Christmas cake. Marketed as supporting cancer treatment for children, Italy's antitrust authority (AGCM) found that the donation had been made months before, rendering sales irrelevant to the cause.

Ferragni apologised, calling it a 'mistake in good faith', yet the controversy sparked national debate, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticising influencers for exploiting their followers.

A Cautionary Tale

Lacerenza's arrest serves as a stark reminder of the darker side of influencer culture, where unchecked wealth and power can lead to exploitation. As legal proceedings unfold, he now faces a future starkly different from the luxury he once flaunted. His case underscores the importance of accountability in the digital age, revealing how social media's glittering facade often masks a far more sinister reality.