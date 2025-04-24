In a world obsessed with clean eating and weight-loss injections, Khloé Kardashian has spotted an opportunity and pounced. The reality star is set to unveil Khloud Foods on 29 April, a snack line riding the wellness wave while promising not to sacrifice flavour. Her timing couldn't be better.

As celebrities flaunt their Ozempic-slimmed figures and consumers increasingly scrutinise ingredient lists, Kardashian's protein-powered popcorn aims to capture the attention of health-conscious snackers who still want something that actually tastes good.

'I created this for people like me—constantly on the go but unwilling to compromise on what goes into my body,' Kardashian wrote on Instagram, where early product photos show sleek, minimalist packaging designed for premium shelf appeal.

A Functional Snack With Mass Appeal

The debut lineup features three flavours—White Cheddar, Olive Oil & Sea Salt, and Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn—each offering seven grams of protein per serving. The brand hits all the right notes in today's wellness-focused market: no seed oils, non-GMO, gluten-free and kosher.

Whether this venture will stand out in the increasingly crowded 'better-for-you' snack aisle remains to be seen. But with Kardashian's marketing prowess and a finger on the cultural pulse, Khloud may prove more enduring than the average celebrity food fling.

Speaking to Women's Wear Daily, Khloé explained the product's origin was rooted in her own lifestyle. 'My days start early and are busy, so I really don't have time for snacks that aren't also functional,' she said. 'That's what inspired Khloud—I wanted something that didn't feel like a typical "protein snack", but still tasted amazing and helped you hit your protein goals throughout the day.'

Retail Rollout Begins in the US

The popcorn line will be available at khloudfoods.com and in Target stores across the United States from Tuesday. Additional stockists coming later this spring include Sprouts Farmers Market, Amazon, Thrive Market, GoPuff, Harris Teeter and Albertsons.

And popcorn is only the beginning. 'We're starting with popcorn, but it's just the beginning,' Kardashian teased. 'We plan to expand into other key snacking categories across the store—there's so much space to reimagine everyday snacks.'

Backed by Science: Dr Chandra Richter Joins the Team

To ensure scientific integrity, Khloé partnered with Dr Chandra Richter, a food scientist with a PhD in Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology from the University of Colorado Boulder. Richter previously collaborated with Kylie Jenner on her canned vodka soda brand, Sprinter, and now serves as Khloud's Head of Innovation.

'Protein is one of the most critical dietary needs because it supports energy, satiety and overall wellness, but it's often the hardest to grab on the go,' Richter explained. 'Khloud was designed to fill that gap. It delivers a meaningful protein boost in a fun, familiar way—popcorn—without the additives or heaviness you get with some other snacks. It's portable, satisfying and clean, so it fits into real life without compromising taste or quality.'

A Masterclass in Celebrity Timing?

Entrepreneur Georgia Branch, founder of the social media branding firm We Create Popular, praised Kardashian's business instincts in a recent LinkedIn post, calling Khloud 'the perfect product for the Ozempic era.'

'Khloé's always been the one associated with body transformations—remember Revenge Body? So a snack that lets people feel like they're indulging and still staying on track? Nailed it,' Branch wrote. 'She's clocked the mood of the moment. The category timing? Impeccable.'

Branch's post cited market data supporting the launch: protein-fortified products generated £53.8 billion ($66.8 billion) globally in 2024, projected to reach over £81.8 billion ($101.62 billion) by 2030. Consumer demand is rising, too—61% of Americans are now actively trying to increase protein intake, compared to 48% in 2019. Add popcorn's reputation as a high-fibre, low-calorie snack, and Khloud Foods starts to look like a strategic masterstroke.

Wellness Meets Accessibility

Khloé Kardashian has long positioned herself at the intersection of wellness and accessibility. In 2024, she described herself as a 'major emotional eater' and shared how food once served as a coping mechanism during emotionally turbulent times.

'Wellness, to me, is about what makes me feel happy and confident in my own skin—not about my image or what everyone else thinks,' she said. That ethos is reflected in her fashion brand Good American, co-founded with British entrepreneur Emma Grede. Built on body positivity and inclusivity, the brand's denim line is particularly praised for catering to every body type.

With Khloud Foods, Khloé seems to be applying that same philosophy to the snack aisle—where flavour, function and feel-good messaging all share equal billing.