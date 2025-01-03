Jellycat, founded in 1999 by brothers Thomas and William Gatacre, first gained attention alongside the Beanie Babies phenomenon that swept the globe. Nearly three decades later, TikTok is flooded with videos of women unboxing, showcasing, and cherishing their Jellycats—adorable plush toys in all shapes, characters, and quirky designs, now the internet's newest obsession.

A Love Affair With Jellycats

As one TikTok user proclaimed while dancing with her £225 Silver Bashful Bunny, 'Sometimes you just need a giant Jellycat.' Social media has exploded with Jellycat content, as creators proudly showcase their hauls and share unboxing videos. Hundreds of thousands of posts flood TikTok and Instagram under the hashtag #Jellycat.

The Jellycat collection is a testament to imagination, featuring a captivating array of creatures and objects, from the 'Toastie Vivacious Red Aubergine' and 'Sassy Sushi Egg' to the 'Cluny Cockerel', the fantastical 'Lavender Dragon', and even everyday items like coffee cups and salt and pepper shakers.

Yuqi with her jellycat and other plushies pic.twitter.com/h21wMhZiEh — Lissi | (@FortsalemN) October 1, 2024

Jellycats are more than just plush toys; their creators breathe life into each one, assigning them distinct personalities like 'Amuseable' or 'Bashful' and playful names like 'Fergus Frog' or 'Isobel Chihuahua.'

From Nursery To Niche: The Rise Of Jellycat

A testament to their enduring appeal, most Jellycats, priced between £12 and a substantial £200, are currently unavailable. The past two years have witnessed a meteoric rise in Jellycat's popularity among millennials and Gen Z, with Glimpse reporting a staggering 135% increase in brand interest in 2024.

Jellycat's latest filing with Companies House revealed a strong performance in 2023, with revenue surging 37% to £200 million and pre-tax profit climbing 24% to £67 million. The brand's luxurious quality and star-studded clientele have fueled its market value.

Princess Charlotte cherishes her Fuddlewuddle dog, Kylie Jenner endorsed the 'Vivacious' vegetable toys in 2020, and actor Bill Nighy is a self-proclaimed 'big, big Jellycat customer.'

Resale websites like eBay have become battlegrounds for Jellycat collectors, with crazed bidding wars erupting over retired, limited-edition plushies that can fetch eye-watering prices in the thousands.

The limited-edition Harrod's collaboration, featuring the whimsical Cheryl Cherry Cake, Seb Teacup, and Vicky Teapot, is a three-piece set currently listed for £239.99 'or best offer' on the site. Jellycat's popularity has reached fever pitch, with the three-tiered cake plushie, originally priced at £44.95, quickly disappearing from shelves.

This demand has driven prices sky-high, with a special edition Bashful Bunny listed for an astonishing £2,350. The advertiser justifies the exorbitant price by explaining that 'Dixie,' a retired and highly sought-after collectable from the 2014 'Safari Sensation' limited edition, has never been played with and has been meticulously displayed.

One Jellycat collector expressed frustration to The Telegraph, denouncing the 'scalping prices' charged by resellers exploiting the brand's immense popularity by hoarding Jellycat stock. 'Jellycat keeps supply really tight as well, and die-hard fans know that if they don't buy lines as they launch, they may not get a second chance,' Kent-based toy store owner Nicola Kent told the newspaper.

'Sadly, there are customers who take advantage of the scarcity and buy to resell at massively inflated prices on auction sites,' she added.

The Jellycat Investment: A Risky Gamble?

The Times' Money Mentor recently examined the investment potential of Jellycats, noting that 'their popularity as collector's items means that, with careful selection and proper care, you could sell them for a significant profit.

Similar to Beanie Babies, which captivated a diverse audience beyond children, specific variants like Princess Diana bear and the cockatoo beanie baby named Ty have fetched six-figure sums at auction, highlighting the potential for collectable value.

In an interview with The Sun, toy and games expert Peter Jenkinson revealed his picks for the Jellycat collectables most likely to yield significant returns on investment in the years to come.

According to Jenkinson, collectors seeking a return on investment should consider the Snowdragon, Sandcastle, Fish and Chips, and Bartholomew Bear Backpack. He emphasized the importance of keeping the original tag attached to maximize the value of these collectable items.

For many adult Jellycat enthusiasts, these plush toys transcend mere material possessions. They serve as sources of comfort, offering solace from anxieties. Others prize jellycats for their aesthetic appeal, adding a touch of whimsy and charm to their homes.