Kylie Jennifer underwent a head-to-toe makeover to keep up with her silicone-crazed siblings, a new report claimed.

Sources told National Enquirer that Jenner marked her recent 25th birthday by debuting an extra-plumped rump. Insiders told the entertainment news outlet that "The Kardashians" star's bubble butt is due to fat injections.

Kylie Jenner allegedly has had a ton of other enhancements this summer while continuing to balloon her lips with collagen and fillers.

A tipster told National Enquirer, "Kylie got this butt job [a] couple [of] months ago, and she loves the results. Ever since she had her second baby in February, she's been treating herself to procedures – she had b**b lift, some lipo on her thighs and the butt job was the latest piece in the jigsaw. She's still getting her lips done all the time, too, of course. That's an ongoing obsession that will never change."

Aside from Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian was also said to be another body-obsessed member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The ex-girlfriend of Pete Davidson allegedly reduced her monster-sized derriere, boosted her b**bs and had a painful operation to suck out fat from her stomach.

Khloe Kardashian, the other half-sister of Kylie Jenner, also downsized her rear end while getting slammed for continuously hacking away at her nose, mug and other areas of her body to boost her sagging self-esteem. Even Kendall Jenner, the makeup mogul's supermodel sister, allegedly treated herself to a b**b job recently.

Tattlers suggested that Kylie Jenner and her sisters are continuously trying to outdo each other with a variety of cosmetic enhancements.

An informant said, "The competition within the family has never been higher, and Kylie's convinced this is her time to strike and show everyone she's got the best bod of them all. She knows she's in her prime at 25 and figures Kim, Khloe and Kourtney's most glamorous days are now firmly behind them."

It added that only Kendall Jenner has been cautious about having body enhancements. The source claimed, "It's a huge deal for her to pull the trigger on the boob job. The way Kylie sees it, she's out in front as the top contender to be the family's hottest plastic Barbie!"

Kylie Jenner has yet to comment on the claims saying that she underwent a head-to-toe makeover to outdo her body-obsessed sisters. So, avid followers of Tyga's ex-girlfriend should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.