In the months following the release of his latest music, and amid renewed public interest in One Direction's legacy, Louis Tomlinson has begun speaking more openly about his future — one that includes a new collaborative project with former bandmate Zayn Malik while also navigating life after the devastating loss of Liam Payne. For Tomlinson, now 34, the past decade has been defined by both professional reinvention and personal upheaval. While the former One Direction member once doubted whether he could thrive as a solo artist, he is now entering what may be the most pivotal chapter of his career, combining creative confidence with reflection shaped by grief.

A New Chapter With Zayn Malik

Speaking in a recent Billboard in-conversation interview with Jason Lipshutz, Tomlinson reflected on his evolving career, personal losses and renewed creative confidence. Tomlinson mentioned the project in which he and Zayn Malik will appear together in an upcoming Netflix docuseries. The series will capture the road trip that the pair took across the United States last year.

While details remain deliberately scarce, the project marks a rare reunion between two artists whose relationship has long been scrutinised by fans. 'It was his idea, actually — I'll give him credit for that brilliance,' Tomlinson said of Malik, declining to expand further on the concept. The understated comment nonetheless sent shockwaves through the One Direction fandom, given the pair's historically distant dynamic following Malik's departure from the group in 2015.

The collaboration is not framed as a musical reunion but rather as a reflective, documentary-style project focused on shared experiences and perspectives. Still, its emotional weight is undeniable. For fans, it represents a quiet but meaningful step towards reconciliation and maturity between two artists who have spent years forging separate paths.

The renewed sense of connection among the remaining One Direction members has also shaped Tomlinson's outlook. Asked whether that closeness might last as he prepares a collaborative project with Zayn Malik, the singer was thoughtful rather than definitive.

'I suppose we'll see in time. Naturally, there is a closeness — it definitely feels closer than it was. But I think we're all so busy, it's hard to maintain that consistency. It also depends on the person. Like Niall — and hopefully he'd say the same about me — we could go a whole year without exchanging a text and then meet for a beer and literally chat nonstop,' he said.

Life After Liam Payne

The renewed sense of closeness among the surviving One Direction members comes against the backdrop of tragedy. Liam Payne's death in October 2024 at the age of 31 sent shockwaves through the music world, particularly among those who knew him best. Tomlinson has previously said that Payne's passing is something he will 'never really accept' and while he remains private about his grief, its influence is evident in his recent interviews.

Speaking to Billboard, Tomlinson reflected on how loss has reshaped his outlook, both personally and creatively. 'You only need two or three things to happen close to each other to start thinking that the world's against you' he admitted, referencing the string of losses he has endured since One Direction's hiatus, including the deaths of his mother in 2016 and one of his sisters in 2019.

Looking Forward, Not Back

Tomlinson also revealed some details about his solo music career. His upcoming third studio album, 'How Did I Get Here?', due for release in January, signals a renewed sense of confidence. According to Billboard, the record was largely written and recorded in Costa Rica, a deliberate decision that allowed him to escape industry pressure and reconnect with his instincts.

'With this record, I decided to record most of it in Costa Rica, just surrounding myself with how I wanted the record to feel,' he said. 'This record has been about taking risks, really, after feeling like I've been in a bit of a pressure cooker until now'.

While One Direction remains an unavoidable reference point, Tomlinson has grown more comfortable integrating that history into his present. His upcoming tour will reportedly feature a more arena-focused production, subtly nodding to the euphoric scale of his boyband years, while firmly rooted in his solo identity.

At the heart of it all, however, is a quieter motivation. As he told Billboard, his greatest ambition now extends beyond charts and ticket sales. 'I really want to be great for him,' he said, referring to his son Freddie. 'That's what drives me'.