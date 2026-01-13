A carefully curated red carpet moment turned awkward when behind-the-scenes footage revealed Kylie Jenner's unfiltered antics at the 2026 Golden Globes, sparking a wave of online criticism over propriety at entertainment's most prestigious ceremonies. The lip-kit entrepreneur was seen making crude gestures with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, seated beside her, igniting debate over whether celebrity behaviour at such formal events has crossed a line.

The 28-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder appeared picture-perfect in her metallic Ashi Studio dress while cameras were rolling, but a candid photograph shared by Variety told a different story. In the behind-the-scenes snap, Jenner stuck her tongue out and raised both middle fingers to the camera, while Chalamet, 30, looked notably unimpressed.

The Gesture That Sparked Hollywood's Reaction

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet get silly at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YOrUfcM34L — Variety (@Variety) January 12, 2026

The image spread quickly across social media, with Variety describing the moment as Jenner and Chalamet simply getting "silly" at the awards show. However, the internet's response was far less forgiving. X users swiftly criticised Jenner's behaviour, arguing that such antics were wholly inappropriate for one of cinema's most prestigious events.

One user sarcastically remarked, 'So classy', while another commented bluntly that 'Chalamet could do so much better'. The observations about Chalamet's expression dominated many responses, with viewers noting his visibly uncomfortable demeanour. A particularly cutting remark suggested the billionaire had proven 'absolutely no amount of money in the world can buy you class'.

The criticism extended beyond mere dismissal, with some users drawing comparisons to teenage behaviour. One commenter described the gesture as having 'real 16-year-old energy', while another launched a more comprehensive attack, calling Jenner a woman with 'no talent, no manners, tacky behaviour' who looked 'out of place next to truly classy actors'.

A Warmer Reception Despite the Misstep

Despite the social media backlash, Jenner appeared to have gained considerably more acceptance within Hollywood's inner circle than during her previous Golden Globes appearances with Chalamet. Elle Fanning, the acclaimed actress, made a point of stopping by their table to share a laugh and conversation, while Jennifer Lawrence, a self-professed devoted fan of the Kardashian family, posed for photographs with the reality television star.

The shift represented a stark contrast to the previous year's ceremony. In 2025, Demi Moore was accused of 'snubbing' Jenner when the The Substance star approached their table. Moore made a beeline for the 27-year-old Fanning, who was seated alongside Jenner, while completely ignoring the entrepreneur. The Oscar-winning actress engaged Chalamet in conversation but deliberately bypassed any interaction with Jenner, who had notably dressed as Moore's character from Striptease for Halloween just months prior.

Chalamet's Public Declarations Validate Jenner's Place in His Life

Whatever tension might exist on social media, Chalamet delivered resounding public affirmation of his commitment to Jenner during his acceptance speech. When the Wonka star won Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Marty Supreme, he wrapped his remarks by saying, 'For my parents, my partner, I love you. Thank you so much'.

The declaration marked a notable escalation in Chalamet's public comments about their relationship. Just days earlier, while accepting the Critics' Choice Award, he had expressed his gratitude in similarly heartfelt terms, telling Jenner from the stage, 'I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you'. Cameras captured the entrepreneur mouthing 'I love you' in return from the audience, a moment that highlighted their genuine connection despite the previous evening's awkward antics.

The contrast between Jenner's unguarded, irreverent behaviour caught on camera and her apparent integration into Hollywood's social circles suggests a complex relationship between public perception and private acceptance — one in which a billionaire entrepreneur might find herself simultaneously celebrated and scrutinised by the entertainment industry's most discerning observers.