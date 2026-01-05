Love Island: All Stars is returning to the screens this month, with fans of the show anticipating who will be returning to the villa. The show has dropped hints as to who will be returning, but two previous winners have been confirmed to come back.

According to The Sun, the lineup of returning contestants has been confirmed for the latest season of Love Island All Stars. It has been confirmed that two of the show's previous winners will be coming back to the villa this season. Millie Court and Jess Harding are allegedly confirmed to be making a return to the show. ITV, however, has stated that 'at present the lineup is pure speculation.'

Millie Court is Single Again

Court won Love Island Season Seven in 2021, having first arrived on the ninth day of the show. At the time, Court fell in love with Liam Reardon, with the pair named as the winners in 2022. Court and Reardon reunited one year later, but unfortunately broke up in September 2025. Insiders said that the couple split because they could no longer make their long-distance relationship work.

Jess Harding is Back in the Villa

Three seasons after Court's win, Harding was named one of the winners for Love Island Season 10. Harding was paired with Sammy Root, when the two of them won the show's season. Unfortunately, their relationship was seemingly short-lived when they ultimately broke up after two months outside the villa.

'Millie and Jess are both loved by fans, who will really be rooting for them second time round,' a source told the outlet. 'Jess has been largely single since her time on Love Island and has been single since the summer. They're both huge characters and are going to shine in South Africa.'

An All Stars teaser? It really is the most wonderful time of the year 👀🎄 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/m30bEuFHpv — Love Island (@LoveIsland) December 19, 2025

Other Rumoured Cast Members

Aside from Court and Harding, other rumoured cast members include: Bella Hassan of Series five, Harding's fellow Series 10 contestant Whitney Adebayo, Leanne Amaning of Series Six, Helena Ford of Series 12, Sean Stone of Series 11, Charlie Frederick of Series four, Ciaran Davies of Series 11, Shaq Muhammad of Series Nine, Tommy Bradley of Series 12, and Jack Keating of Series Eight.

Maya’s got her hands on the All Stars line-up ⭐️ Tomorrow, it's your turn 😉 #LoveIsland #AllStars pic.twitter.com/7VaigaQXHE — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 4, 2026

Tommy Bradley might have dropped a big hint suggesting that his return to the villa for 'Love Island All Stars' is confirmed. Amidst rumours circulating that Bradley has been dating influencer Daniella Stockley, the reality star insisted that he is still single. Bradley took to Snapchat to set the record straight about his relationship status with his followers. 'Still single people. Everybody calm down, everybody relax,' said Bradley.

A source reportedly told The Sun that 'Tommy has signed up to head into the All Stars villa.' 'He had his heart broken by Megan during the Summer series and viewers really rooted for him' said the source, referring to Megan Forte Clarke, who broke up with him for Conor Philips. 'Hopefully he'll be more lucky in love in the All Stars villa, and his dream girl will be there.'

Love Island: All Stars premieres Monday, 12 January on ITV2 at 9 p.m.