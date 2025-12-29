A tender romance centred on two people with Down syndrome has claimed the highest prize at the Philippines' largest film festival, marking a breakthrough moment for inclusive storytelling in the country's cinema.

The film, I'mPerfect, won First Best Picture at the 2025 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), an annual event that dominates the Philippine box office every Christmas and serves as the industry's most influential awards platform.

The victory is being hailed as historic. Not only does the film centre around a love story involving neurodivergent individuals at its core, but it also features a cast led by actors with Down syndrome, a rarity in mainstream cinema anywhere in the world.

A Love Story Rarely Seen on Screen

I'mPerfect tells the story of two adults with Down syndrome navigating romance, independence and self-worth in a society that often underestimates them. Rather than framing its characters as inspirational stereotypes, the film presents them as fully realised individuals capable of desire, conflict and deep emotional connection.

Judges praised the film for its honesty and warmth, awarding it not only Best Picture but also a newly created Jury Prize for Best Ensemble, recognising the collective strength of the cast.

Lead actress Krystel Go was also named Best Actress, defeating several of the Philippines' most established stars in what critics described as one of the most competitive categories of the night. Go is the first and only Philippine actor with Down syndrome to have won the award.

A Landmark Moment for Philippine Cinema

The awards ceremony was held on 27 December at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Manila, closing a festival season that saw a wide range of genres compete for attention, from crime thrillers to romantic comedies and horror films.

While big-budget entries dominated the technical awards, it was I'mPerfect that captured the festival's highest honour, signalling a shift in what the industry is willing to celebrate.

Film commentators noted that the win reflects growing openness in Philippine cinema to stories that challenge social norms, particularly around disability, love and representation.

Competing Against Big Commercial Hits

Despite its intimate subject matter, I'mPerfect triumphed over far more conventional crowd-pleasers.

The police drama Manila's Finest collected the most awards overall, particularly in technical categories such as cinematography, sound and production design. Romantic comedy-drama Unmarry finished second in the Best Picture race and won Best Director.

Yet neither film managed to dislodge I'mPerfect from the top spot, underlining the judges' view that its emotional impact and cultural significance outweighed scale or spectacle.

Why the MMFF Win Matters

The Metro Manila Film Festival is unique in global cinema. During the Christmas period, Filipino films exclusively dominate cinemas nationwide, giving MMFF entries massive exposure and often determining the year's biggest local hits.

Winning Best Picture at the festival is considered the industry's highest recognition, with long-term implications for a film's cultural legacy.

For I'mPerfect, the award has elevated a small, intimate love story into a national conversation about inclusion, dignity and who gets to be seen as worthy of romance on screen.

Changing the Narrative Around Disability

Advocates have welcomed the film's success, saying it challenges deeply ingrained assumptions about people with Down syndrome, particularly around relationships and autonomy.

By placing love, not limitation, at the centre of its story, I'mPerfect has achieved something rare: it has moved audiences without asking for pity, and it has won the country's top film prize without compromise.

As one of the most talked-about winners in recent MMFF history, the film's triumph suggests that Philippine cinema may be entering a more inclusive and emotionally courageous era — one where stories long kept on the margins can finally take centre stage.