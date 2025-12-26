Kate Winslet could have handed her starring role to someone else in her directorial debut, but the pull of an extraordinary cast proved irresistible. The Oscar winner reveals she 'desperately tried' to step aside from acting duties in Netflix's heartfelt family drama Goodbye June, only for the magic on set to change her mind.

Kate Winslet's Bold Gamble on Goodbye June

Kate Winslet steps into uncharted territory with Goodbye June, a poignant British drama she directs, stars in and co-produces—written by her own son, Joe Anders. Originally, she signed on just to act and produce, but when the chance to direct arose, she baulked at juggling three roles.

'I know I'm good at multitasking, but this is too many things. I desperately tried to recast myself [and] had a really good list of a handful of people who would have been absolutely brilliant in that role,' Winslet told Digital Spy.​

Netflix put a firm stop to that idea, and soon Winslet found herself drawn in by the ensemble she had assembled. 'But at that point... well, first of all, Netflix were like, 'Uh-uh' and secondly, I'd cast all these incredible actors. How could I not go and play with them? Because that's what we do. We play, we pretend and it's an amazing thing.'

The film follows Julia, one of four siblings reunited over Christmas as their mother June—played by Helen Mirren—faces a health crisis in hospital. It's a story that hits close to home for many, capturing the raw ache of family bonds strained by grief, forcing siblings to confront old resentments amid the festive cheer that suddenly feels hollow.​

Winslet went to great lengths for authenticity, ditching boom mics and sometimes stepping away from locked cameras to let the actors immerse themselves. This created a rare intimacy, turning the set into a genuine family unit.

'You really form great connections with people and sometimes you'll go to work and you'll get along very well with the people you're working with, and sometimes you form these heart connections that you know are going to be part of the rest of your life. We really had that on Goodbye June.'

She admits it sounds 'a bit like sickly', but insists they had to bond deeply 'to make it feel as real as possible and as relatable as possible. You can't just show up and do the job and go home again, it becomes something else.'​

Kate Winslet Fosters Magic with Star-Studded Cast

The results speak for themselves, with co-stars praising Winslet's intuitive leadership. Toni Collette, who plays one of Julia's siblings alongside Andrea Riseborough and Johnny Flynn, described the atmosphere as transformative.

'She just created such a relaxed environment and it was so freeing. We just felt so trusted, and we really did feel very connected and able to just try whatever,' Collette told Digital Spy.​​

Andrea Riseborough echoed that, highlighting Winslet's efficiency on a tight schedule. 'There was no energy wasted and that's really important when you have a very short time to make a film. Kate understands all of the mechanics of everything that she's trying to achieve. She's had 30-plus years absorbing all of that as a very brilliant person.'

Riseborough noted how Winslet kept everyone primed, especially the children on set. 'You become ready to go in every way and our role really is to be emotionally ready, always ready to go when we can get it, especially with kids as well because you have to be respectful of how they're feeling, sometimes they're not up for it. Kate was so wonderful with them, she was a real inspiration to the kids.'​

The ensemble also features Timothy Spall as the siblings' exasperating father, plus Stephen Merchant, Fisayo Akinade, Jeremy Swift and Raza Jaffrey—truly one of the year's standout casts. For viewers, Goodbye June promises more than seasonal schmaltz; it's a mirror to real-life family fractures, where loss sharpens every barb and hug.

Winslet's choices amplify the human stakes, making the laughter bittersweet and the tears earned. Families gathering this Christmas might see their own messy dynamics reflected, sparking those tough conversations we often dodge.​

Goodbye June landed in select UK cinemas on 12 December and streams on Netflix from 24 December—perfect timing to weave into holiday rituals. With Winslet's deft touch, it elevates the Christmas movie tradition, blending humour, honesty and profound love in the face of goodbye.​