Lululemon Athletica (Nasdaq: LULU), renowned for its premium leggings and athleisure, reported late Thursday a 7% increase in revenue for fiscal Q3 to $2.6 billion (£1.9 billion). However, diluted earnings per share declined to $2.59 (£1.94) from $2.87 (£2.14) a year earlier.

CFO Meghan Frank attributed the better-than-expected revenue and EPS to the company's disciplined execution and its strength across global markets. The stock responded positively, surging 10% during after-hours trading, but the reasons for this move extend beyond the Q3 earnings beat.

The board announced a significant boost to its share repurchase programme, authorising an additional $1 billion (£747.2 million). Additionally, CEO Calvin McDonald will step down, effective 31st January 2026.

McDonald's departure follows mounting pressure from billionaire founder Chip Wilson, who has been urging for changes in the company's senior management. Wilson has expressed concerns as Lululemon focuses on recovery and growth amidst intense competition. Despite strong demand during the Thanksgiving period, McDonald noted that holiday shopping has slowed, and US sales have struggled, declining by 5% in the latest quarter. Meanwhile, international sales grew 33% year-over-year, providing a bright spot for the company's overall revenue.

Product Execution and Marketing Challenges

Analysts have observed that Lululemon has lost ground to rivals such as Alo Yoga and has faced difficulties with its core women's pants segment. Company executives have also acknowledged ongoing product execution challenges.

Operational income dropped 11% in Q3, with operating margins shrinking 350 basis points to 17%. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Wilson was frustrated with the company's marketing strategies and had even considered a proxy fight. Over the past two years, Lululemon's stock has declined by more than 60%. Morningstar analyst David Swartz suggested that investors are likely reassured by the board's decisive action regarding management changes.

Neil Saunders of GlobalData commented, 'Lululemon is now a brand without a captain at the very time when it needs a strong sense of direction. While the market and investors may welcome a change, this shift seems very sudden and hasty. It will be critical for Lululemon to quickly put in place a new CEO or have a very clear interim strategy for getting back on track.'

New Store Openings and Leadership Transition

During the third quarter, the company opened 12 net new stores, bringing its total to 796 operational stores. Meanwhile, McDonald will continue to serve as a senior advisor until 31st March 2026.

Board chair Marti Morfitt will take on an expanded role as executive chair, effective immediately. He will focus on executing Lululemon's near- and long-term growth strategies during this leadership transition.

Additionally, CFO Meghan Frank and Chief Commercial Officer André Maestrini will serve as interim co-CEOs following McDonald's departure. Both bring extensive global retail experience and a proven record of driving growth at the company.

Morfitt expressed confidence in the leadership transition, stating that the board is confident in their ability to deliver on their strategy during this period. Currently, they are focused on identifying a CEO with the experience to manage through periods of growth and transformation.

The company remains committed to its growth objectives, with continued store expansion and strategic initiatives in place, despite the recent leadership upheaval. Investors will be watching closely to see how Lululemon navigates this critical period and whether it can regain its momentum in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

