President Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum to Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, declaring that his 'days are numbered' while refusing to rule out the deployment of US ground troops to Caracas.

The comments, made during an interview with Politico, mark a significant escalation in the administration's foreign policy rhetoric, combining aggressive posturing in Latin America with a renewed critique of European allies, whom Trump described as a 'decaying group of nations'.

The Caribbean Blockade

The President's refusal to dismiss a military option comes amidst an intensified naval campaign in the region. US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) reports indicate that American forces have already executed 20 strikes targeting suspected smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific.

Washington has increased its military presence in the Caribbean in recent months, deploying aircraft carrier strike groups. Defence experts are convinced that this is all part of a broader strategy to confront alleged narco-trafficking networks linked to Maduro's regime.

Strategic Ambiguity and Invasion Risks

When pressed by Politico on whether American boots would touch Venezuelan soil, the President maintained a stance of strategic ambiguity. This approach is designed to maximise psychological pressure on Caracas without committing to a specific course of action.

However, analysts warn that a kinetic intervention would carry immense risks. A ground invasion would represent the most significant US military action in Latin America since the invasion of Panama in 1989. This could trigger deeper conflicts, destabilise Latin America, and draw condemnation from global powers such as China and Russia, both of whom maintain significant economic and military ties to the Maduro government.

Venezuela is not taking the rhetoric lightly. Reports reveal that the country has launched large-scale military drills in preparation for a possible attack, mobilising its armed forces and civilian militias in a show of defensive readiness.

Trump Criticises European Leaders

Shifting focus to the transatlantic alliance, Trump made other controversial remarks during his sit-down interview. He called European leaders weak and characterised the continent as a 'decaying' group of nations.

'I think they're weak. But I also think that they want to be politically correct. I think they don't know what to do. Europe doesn't know what to do,' he told Politico.

The President's comments came at a delicate time due to the ongoing negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine. European leaders are convinced that Trump may abandon Ukraine, and the US President did not offer any assurance that this wouldn't be the case. Instead, he stressed that Russia is in a much stronger position than Ukraine.

Reactions to Donald Trump's Interview

The interview sparked immediate debate on social media platforms.

'It is Mr. Donald Trump. What is happening because of Mr. Trump is Europe is against us. And then China, of course, is already an enemy and Russia is an enemy, and then of course look at now the multiple countries he is trying to make all those Musliim countries now an enemy and now India also,' one person wrote.

it is Mr. Donald Trump.what's happening

Because of Mr. Trump Europe is against us and then China, of course, is already an enemy and Russia is an enemy and then of course, look at now the multiple countries he is trying to make all those muslim countries enemy now india also — CH-SHUJAT (@Ch_Shujat1) December 9, 2025

Others criticised the President's perceived deference to the Kremlin. 'Trump talks about EU leaders being stupid and weak all from a guy who stood there last week taking a made-up medal and made-up award just to placate him. No, that's the definition of stupid Donald. Being played by Putin is stupid Donald'.

#Trump talks about EU leaders being Stupid and Weak all from a guy who stood there last week taking a made up medal and made up award just to placate him.

No that's the definition of Stupid Donald, Being played by #Putin is Stupid DONALD. @GavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/qvK50UZUm2 — andrew jenkins (@atj0003) December 9, 2025

A third commentator highlighted the strategic disconnect regarding Ukraine: 'Why is the rest of the world allowing Donald Trump to scam Ukraine into letting Putin claim areas of the country that he invaded. Trump is actually afraid of him. European leaders have more guts than Trump. How long will it be before Putin claims another country?'