Donald Trump just commented on his weight during the White House's Turkey Pardon ceremony.

Trump gave a speech at the gathering attended by his family, friends, and some administration officials. He went from talking about current issues to telling the guests that he wants to lose some of the weight he gained over the years.

'I'd like to lose a few pounds too, by the way, and I'm not going to lose it on Thanksgiving. I can tell you that because I'm going to have turkey, but it's not going to be that one,' he said (via Newsweek).

Donald Trump Urged to Look at Himself in the Mirror

Trump's recent comments sparked debate online, with some people saying that he couldn't be healthier these days compared to recent years. Others agreed that Trump needs to lose some weight so that he can live longer.

Has Donald Trump looked in the mirror lately, he has some nerve questioning JB Pritzker weight? — David Yoffee (@DYoffee) November 25, 2025

Others also slammed the POTUS for commenting on Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's weight and urged him to look at himself in the mirror first.

President Donald Trump slammed Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on his weight and stance on crime, calling him a big, fat slob at the annual Presidential Turkey Pardon. He says he'd like to make Chicago safe again. pic.twitter.com/XKmf4gC87Y — WPDE ABC15 (@wpdeabc15) November 25, 2025

'President Donald Trump slammed Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on his weight and stance on crime, calling him a big, fat slob at the annual Presidential Turkey Pardon. He says he'd like to make Chicago safe again,' one Twitter user wrote.

'Has Donald Trump looked in the mirror lately? He has some nerve questioning JB Pritzker weight?' another person commented.

Donald Trump calling anyone a “big fat slob” is wild. The nerve of a man stuffed into size-46 pants critiquing somebody else’s weight. His obsession with Gov. Pritzker has nothing to do with “policy” and everything to do with Pritzker being far richer. Olympic-level projection! pic.twitter.com/FePZQiU7HI — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) November 25, 2025

'Donald Trump calling anyone a 'big fat slob' is wild. The nerve of a man stuffed into size-46 pants critiquing somebody else's weight. His obsession with Gov. Pritzker has nothing to do with 'policy' and everything to do with Pritzker being far richer. Olympic-level projection!' a third person commented.

Trump's Physicians Claimed He's Healthy

Throughout the years, Trump has never shied away from talking about his health. Earlier this year, he claimed to be in good health following the release of his physical checkup results.

Trump revealed that he spent almost five hours at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he underwent almost all the tests that one can imagine.

While speaking with reporters on his way to Florida, Trump revealed that his physicians encouraged him to make some lifestyle changes to further improve his health. However, he did not specify what these are, according to PBS.

Trump has Lost Over 20 Pounds Since 2019

Two years ago, Trump's doctors also lauded the president for his weight loss. They said that Melania Trump's husband managed to lose some unwanted pounds through consistent dieting and continued physical activity.

Trump's doctors also said that these healthier food choices and increased physical activity could be the reason why he aced all his past medical examinations.

According to NPR, Trump's weight was reported to be 215 pounds as of August 2023. Back in 2019, the POTUS weighed a whopping 243 pounds.

Trump's Mental Acuity Questioned

Regardless of what Trump's physicians say, some of his critics are still convinced that he is not healthy, both physically and mentally. Throughout the years, there have been claims suggesting that Trump's cognitive abilities have been on a steep decline.

Adam Gabbatt thinks that something is wrong with Trump's mental acuity because he reportedly tends to repeat his words and is unable to complete a single thought. He also claimed that Trump tends to go off-topic during interviews and meetings.