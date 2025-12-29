Nicki Minaj's public alignment with MAGA politics has triggered a sharp backlash, recently resulting in a petition on Change.org calling for her to be deported.

The controversy took on a life of its own after Minaj appeared at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, where she shared the stage with conservative commentator Erika Kirk and spoke favourably about President Donald Trump. Her presence at the event made her political stance clear and placed her alongside figures associated with MAGA causes. The appearance quickly circulated online, drawing criticism from fans and observers who were in diametric opposition to the ideologies linked to the event.

Critics pointed to the policies and positions supported by MAGA-aligned groups. Many framed their concerns around immigration, public conduct, and accountability, given Minaj's influence as a global artist.

Petition Calling For Deportation Gains Momentum

A Change.org petition titled 'Deport Nicki Minaj to Trinidad' began circulating shortly after the AmericaFest appearance. Within a matter of days, it reached 50,000 signatures. The petition is addressed to United States Assistant Secretary of the Army Jo-Ellen Darcy, the White House, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the FBI.

The meat of the petition makes several claims about Minaj's recent behaviour and personal life. It states that she is 'spiraling out of control' and 'experiencing psychosis'.

The petition alleges that Minaj has harassed the Carter family, described in the text as 'a well-respected and completely innocent American family'. It claims her actions have caused distress and disruption, and argues that such conduct warrants intervention. The petition describes this behaviour as unacceptable and harmful.

Further sections focus on Minaj's marriage to Kenneth Petty, who is identified in the petition as a registered sex offender. The document claims that Minaj has defended him and allegedly intimidated and threatened his victims, all of which were presented by the petition as contributing factors to its call for deportation.

Framing As A Public Safety Issue

According to the petition, Minaj's influence does not exempt her from legal or moral boundaries. It argues that her actions pose a potential risk to those she has targeted and possibly to the wider community. Deportation to Trinidad is described as 'the most viable solution' to limit further harm.

The petition concludes by urging authorities to act, stating that removal from the United States would ensure public safety and send a message that harassment and support of criminal activity will not be tolerated. Supporters are encouraged to sign to 'ensure that justice is served'.

Fan And Public Responses

Comments attached to the petition reveal a range of reactions from former supporters and members of the public. One signer wrote, 'I loved Nicki but once I seen she supports rapist and illegal deportation I could no longer stand with her'. The comments also referenced immigration status and contrasts Minaj with immigrants described as innocent and hardworking.

Another commenter stated, 'I am disappointed and frustrated by Nicki Minaj's recent actions and choices', criticising her alignment with spaces viewed as harmful to marginalised communities and pointing out a perceived lack of accountability.

A third signer wrote from a personal perspective, saying, 'As a daughter of an immigrant mom and family member of other immigrants, i am proud to say that i stand with immigrants'. The comment continued on to say that immigrants are not monsters and frames the petition as an exception rather than a general stance on immigration.

At present, the petition remains active and continues to collect signatures. There has been no public indication of action taken by the authorities named in the document. Minaj has not publicly responded to the petition itself.