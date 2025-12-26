Grammy-winning singer and rapper, Lizzo, has also weighed in on Nicki Minaj's recent political shift with her surprise appearance in Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, where she flaunted her support for the Trump Administration.

Lizzo hints that more celebrities will join and become MAGA supporters (Make America Great Again) for money.

Lizzo Said to Expect an 'Influx' of Celebs to Join 'That Side'

After Nicki Minaj's TPUSA AMfest, Lizzo was asked to give her opinion by fans about it. In a now-deleted TikTok video, Lizzo responded to a comment,

The comment read: 'Hey, this isn't about tuna salad, but how do you feel about Nicki Minaj?'

The rapper responded to the video and revealed that she had taken time to research and look into the situation.

Lizzo downplayed the impact of other celebrities' opinions on the situation, telling viewers that 'celebrities' opinions of other celebrities does not matter.'

'I'ma say it like this: celebrities' opinions of other celebrities does not matter. I'm telling you it doesn't matter, so my opinion of her does not matter.'

Lizzo continues to reveal a pattern that she sees as an ongoing trend among celebrities driven by financial incentives rather than beliefs and ideology. And to expect an 'influx' of celebrities joining 'that side'.

She said, 'What I will tell you is you're about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side.'

The rapper continued, 'You're gonna see it. It already started, and it's gonna continue. This is just the first year. This is just Trump's first year as president.'

And as more years come, more people or celebrities will join, she said, 'We got three more years of people who are going to surprise you.'

Lizzo said that the shift will hurt and disappoint people, but reminded them that 'there's money behind everything' and that 'there are privileges behind every move people in these positions make'.

The rapper ended her video with 'I'm not surprised,' with a matching 'sorry to disappoint you' or here's the truth' facial expression.

Nicki Minaj Faced Backlash

Minaj has faced backlash after her appearance in TPUSA AMfest; it's not just from the fans whom she called Barbz but also from MAGA supporters.

Minaj's Barbz are seemingly disappointed and heartbroken after revealing her MAGA and conservative pivot, which was followed by his transphophic comments during the question-and-answer session with Erika Kirk.

She said, 'If you are born a boy, be a boy.' She adds, 'Boys will be boys, and there's nothing wrong with that,' which was widely interpreted by many as discouraging trans women from transitioning.

Her fanbase, who are majority comprised of LGBTQIA+ members, is disappointed with her comments. Furthermore, Minaj has positioned herself as an ally of the community for the past year. She previously offered words of encouragement to her gay fans and at one point publicly described herself as bisexual.

However, by aligning with MAGA politics, repeatedly amplifying anti-trans rhetoric, and collaborating with Turning Point USA — an organization with a long record of anti-LGBTQ+ positions — she now appears to be distancing herself from some of her most loyal supporters.

Adding salt to the wound, the backlash is coming not only from her fanbase but also from MAGA supporters themselves.

Some conservatives questioned whether she was an appropriate guest for the conference, citing her explicit persona, lyrics, and music videos. The criticism grew so intense that past remarks from Charlie Kirk about the rapper were resurfaced.

In an appearance on a university tour event centered on debate and political engagement, Kirk argued that Minaj was not a good role model for young Black girls.

'I don't think that songs glorifying wet female genitalia are exactly— I don't know which one wrote that song,' Kirk said at the time.

As Nicki Minaj's political pivot sparks debate, Lizzo's comments point to a growing tension between celebrity influence, personal beliefs, and financial incentives—one that has left Minaj facing backlash from both fans and conservatives alike.