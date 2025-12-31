Shoppers at one of New Jersey's busiest shopping centres experienced a brief moment of alarm on Tuesday evening after reports of shots fired prompted a swift police response at Willowbrook Mall.

Authorities later confirmed the situation was quickly resolved, with no injuries reported.

The Wayne Police Department said the incident stemmed from a physical altercation inside the mall's food court, during which a shot was fired.

Officers confirmed there were no apparent victims and that the scene was brought under control shortly after police arrived.

Police Respond Swiftly Shortly After 7pm

In an official press release, Wayne Police said officers were called to Willowbrook Mall at approximately 7.03pm on 30 December following reports that gunfire had been heard in the food court area.

According to the police, several individuals were seen fleeing the scene, briefly heightening concern among shoppers during what was a busy festive period evening.

Multiple Wayne Police units responded, supported by officers from neighbouring agencies, as authorities moved quickly to secure the shopping centre and ensure public safety.

Altercation Confirmed and Suspects Arrested

Following an on-site investigation, officers determined that a physical altercation had taken place and that a shot was fired during the incident.

Despite the initial panic, police said they found no apparent victims when they arrived.

At least four suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. Police have not yet announced specific charges, and enquiries remain ongoing.

Situation Stabilised and Mall Secured

Police stressed that the situation at Willowbrook Mall was stabilised shortly after officers arrived.

'At this time, the situation at Willowbrook Mall is under control and all are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues,' the department said in its statement.

Earlier advisories urging the public to stay away were lifted once officers confirmed there was no ongoing threat.

Early Confusion Gives Way to Clarity

Before police issued their update, social media was briefly flooded with unverified claims of an active shooting, contributing to confusion and concern.

Witnesses reported a heavy police presence and emergency vehicles arriving from multiple directions. Police later clarified that there was no evidence of injuries.

Busy Shopping Centre Returns to Calm

Willowbrook Mall, located near the junction of Route 23, US 46 and Interstate 80, is one of the region's largest retail hubs, with more than 160 shops and dining outlets.

The incident occurred during the festive period, when the mall is typically filled with families and holiday shoppers. Thanks to the rapid response by police, the situation was resolved without harm.

Investigation Continues With No Injuries Reported

Police have not disclosed what sparked the altercation or whether the firearm was discharged intentionally or accidentally.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and said the investigation is continuing.