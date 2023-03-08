Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker has found himself falling afoul of the law after he was reportedly caught on video flashing a number of customers at a Manchester bar on Sunday afternoon. The footballer is also alleged to have been caught kissing a woman who is clearly not his wife, Annie Kilner.

Walker, 32, was seen on the Manchester establishment's CCTV cameras walking in with a group of male friends and two blonde women at 5:20 pm on Sunday. The identities of the women and the other men have so far not been made public. The Sun shared parts of the footage, wherein the footballer appeared to have walked in already showing signs of intoxication.

The Manchester City player had just come off a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday, and was clearly in a celebratory mood. In the video, he is seen grinding against one of the women while also fondling her breasts from behind. At some point in the video, he was also seen kissing the woman, who is unidentified but is not believed to be the footballer's wife.

While possible infidelity is one side of the scandal, Walker might end up facing charges for indecent exposure. According to the report, he dropped his tracksuit pants and exposed himself to the public at least twice during the afternoon binge.

In the first incident, Walker pulled down the front of his pants and exposed his genitals in front of his companions and near other patrons at the bar, causing one of the women to scream while pointing at him. Walker and one of his friends laughed at the woman's reaction before he proceeded to repeat the stunt.

He exposed himself again near two women sitting at a booth before walking over to shake their hands in what appeared to be an awkward introduction. It is unclear if the women or any of the other people present at the bar filed a complaint to authorities, triggering a probe.

Walker's group did not stay at the bar very long. They left at around 7:00 pm aboard the same minibus that dropped them off. The vehicle appears to have been rented from the same company that is often used by Manchester City for various official engagements.

Interestingly, after the group left, Walker had to return a few minutes later to settle the bill which racked up to £250 tab. It is unclear if it was an honest mistake, but he appears to have been called back to the venue where one of the employees was waiting with a card machine. Walker handed over his wallet and the transaction was settled quickly.

Kilner, 30, has not publicly commented on the video showing her husband groping and kissing another woman. The club and the Walker himself have not issued a statement related to the incident so far either.

If found guilty of indecent public exposure, Walker could face a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Furthermore, Manchester City will likely hand down sanctions of their own, which could highly jeopardise his career.

Even though he may not have forcibly touched anybody, indecent exposure still falls under the The Sexual Offences Act 2003.

This is not the first time in recent months that a high-profile footballer has been embroiled in a sexual offence. In January, former FC Barcelona defender Dani Alves was arrested after being accused of rape by a young woman whom he met at a Barcelona nightclub in December. He is still being held in a Barcelona prison while he awaits trial. His wife, Spanish model Joana Sanz, has shown mixed signals about whether or not she intends to divorce the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain player Achraf Hakimi, who is also married, was recently accused of rape. A young woman claims to have started communicating with the Moroccan footballed over social media in mid-January. The pair eventually agreed to meet and Hakimi sent an Uber to pick up the woman and take her to his home. The woman claims that he forced himself on her despite her protests. The case is still under investigation.