A man has been arrested for heckling Prince Andrew when the Queen's coffin was on its way to St.Giles Cathedral for a memorial service in Edinburgh on Monday.

A video that has now gone viral on the internet shows the Queen's children, including King Charles III, walking behind her coffin when the man yells, "Andrew, you're a sick old man." The rest of what he was saying was not audible due to the commotion.

The incident took place during the procession to St. Giles' Cathedral from the Palace of Holyrood House, where the queen's body was brought from Balmoral Castle. Thousands of people had lined the 0.7-mile (1 kilometre) route between the palace and cathedral to see their Queen for the last time when the incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

The 22-year-old man, whose identity is unknown, was quickly whisked away by the police. In another video, the man can be heard shouting "disgusting" when he is being led away by the police.

Somebody yells out, “Andrew, you’re a sick old man” to Prince Andrew, who is walking behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin pic.twitter.com/M6DsyuPLXR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 12, 2022

A Scotland police spokesperson later confirmed the arrest and said: "A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50 pm on Monday, 12 September 2022."

Breach of the peace is a form of disorderly conduct, which can be punishable by as much as 12 months in prison and/or a fine of up to 5,000 pounds in Scotland.

Prince Andrew joined the sombre procession, wearing a dark suit instead of a military uniform because he is no longer a working royal.

The Duke of York stepped back from his royal duties in 2019 because of his association with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Her Majesty then stripped him of his titles and patronages in January this year. In March, he settled his sexual abuse case out of court with his accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

He has kept relatively to himself at his home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor and has not stepped out for public engagements. His last public appearances were at his father, Prince Philip's funeral, and memorial.

The Queen passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday.