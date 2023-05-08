Manchester United's suspended forward Mason Greenwood could reportedly join Juventus ahead of the 2023 summer window.

Even though the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped charges of alleged attempted rape and assault against Greenwood earlier this year, the player remains ostracised from the Manchester United squad as an internal investigation is underway regarding the same.

With the investigation still ongoing, Greenwood has also been asked to stay away from Manchester United's Carrington training ground. Ahead of the upcoming summer, it is understood that the Old Trafford side is looking to offload Greenwood in order to avoid backlash.

Erik ten Hag's squad has been doing well without the English forward. The Red Devils won the League Cup and will play in the FA Cup final against neighbours Manchester City next month.

Juventus contact Greenwood's representatives

Juventus are looking to offer to revive Greenwood's career and hand him a chance to return to top-level football. The Allianz Stadium side is hoping to reach a long-term deal with Greenwood as they are aiming to strengthen their squad, especially since they have lost the Serie A title to Napoli with four games remaining this season.

Some officials from Juventus have already approached Greenwood's representatives about a potential move to the Allianz Stadium in the summer, reported Mirror.

Along with Juventus, other Serie A sides such as AC Milan and Roma are also reportedly interested in securing Greenwood's services.

Man Utd to send Greenwood on loan

In order to win the race to sign Greenwood, Juventus are hoping that the presence of their midfielder Paul Pogba could help them in this particular case as the two said footballers were previously teammates at Manchester United.

Greenwood still has two years left on his Manchester United contract, where he earns a weekly wage of £75,000. The Red Devils are aware that they won't receive a big fee if they chose to sell the 21-year-old playmaker. Considering this, a long-term loan deal looks likely for Greenwood at the end of the 2022-23 season. Moreover, the loan will take place only if the club Greenwood joins agrees to cover the same wages.

Meanwhile, it is also believed that Greenwood could be forced to conduct a TV interview and undergo therapy before making a return. Manchester United's fan groups, sponsors and the women's team would be consulted before the club makes a decision about the player's future. However, Greenwood does not expect to ever play for the Red Devils again.

It was earlier reported that Manchester United's players from the women's team have said that they would be 'unhappy' to see Greenwood return.

When CPS dropped charges against Greenwood, the organization said in an official statement, "In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case. We have explained our decision to all parties."

Meanwhile, Greenwood has also spoken out since then, saying in a statement: "I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time."

Greenwood, who played at Manchester United's development school in Halifax, joined the club's academy at the age of six. As he progressed through the academy ranks, he represented Manchester United's Under-18 squad for the 2017–18 season, despite being eligible for the Under-16s, and finished as top scorer of the U18 Premier League North with 17 goals in 21 games.

He eventually made his senior debut with Manchester United's first team during the 2018-19 season. In 129 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, Greenwood has scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists as well.