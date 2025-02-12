Manchester United's former manager Alex Ferguson and current boss Ruben Amorim were among those in attendance for the funeral of the club's legendary striker Denis Law on Tuesday.

The only Scottish player to ever win the Ballon d'Or died aged 84 on January 17.

Law played for both Manchester clubs during a glittering career that also included spells at Huddersfield and Torino.

But it is at Old Trafford where he made his name, scoring 237 goals in 404 appearances to sit behind only Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton as the club's third highest goalscorer of all time.

Law shares the record of 30 international goals for Scotland with Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish, who was also among the mourners at Manchester Cathedral.

Club captains Bruno Fernandes and Maya Le Tissier represented the current men and women's teams alongside chief executive Omar Berrada.

United legends Bryan Robson, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel and Ruud van Nistelrooy were among others at the service.

Hundreds of supporters congregated at Old Trafford as the funeral cortege passed the stadium, where Law's success saw him immortalised in two statues, before heading into Manchester city centre.

A book of condolence was open and flags flied at half-mast in memory of one of the club's greatest ever players.