Marilyn Manson on Monday said that his past intimate relationships were consensual contrary to his ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood's accusations of abuse.

In an Instagram post, the singer, whose real name is Brian Warner, denied that he was abusive in his past relationships. He called the allegations "horrible distortions of reality" and misrepresentations of the past.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," Manson wrote.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how-and why-others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he added.

His response came after Wood, whom he dated in 2007 when she was only 19 and he was 37 years old, named him as her abuser. She claimed that he started grooming her when she was a teenager and "horrifically abused" her for years.

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent," she wrote on Instagram.

Breaking News. American actress Evan Rachel Wood has named Marilyn Manson as her "abuser", saying "he started grooming me when I was a teenager". Wood took to Instagram to "stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent". #EvanRachelWood #MeToo pic.twitter.com/q80J4G2xno — Contactmusic.com (@Contactmusic) February 1, 2021

The 33-year-old "Westworld" star also shared several accounts from women who claimed to have been abused by Manson too. She also shared a copy of the request for investigation filed by California Senator Susan Rubio to the Honorable Monty Wilkinson of Washington and FBI director Christopher Wray.

Another of Manson's ex-girlfriends, Rose McGowan, shared her support for Wood in a tweet. She praised her bravery for speaking up and acknowledged that it "takes years to recover from abuse."

I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) February 1, 2021

The abuse allegations from Wood and the other victims prompted Loma Vista Recordings, Starz, and AMC Entertainment to cut ties with Manson. AMC dropped him from the horror anthology "Creepshow" and Starz from "American Gods." Loma Vista decided to stop any promotions for his current album effective immediately and will discontinue working with him on any future projects "due to these concerning developments."