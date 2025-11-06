Several members of Congress, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are known for their highly profitable stock trades, often achieving triple-digit returns within short periods. Pelosi's portfolio reportedly gained over 700% in the past decade.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, serving Georgia's 14th district, is also among the active traders in the US stock market. With an estimated net worth of $25.1 million (£19.2 million), Greene's wealth is partly attributed to numerous profitable stock trades over the years. Her financial activities and investments are closely watched due to her influential position.

Greene maintains a diverse portfolio across various sectors, including technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, financials, logistics, energy, and utilities.

Significant Trades Before Earnings Reports

According to alternative data platform Quiver Quantitative, Greene purchased shares of Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) and Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) on 24 October — just days before both companies released their Q3 financial results. Each trade was valued between $1,000 and $15,000 (£765 and £11,484).

Quiver estimates that her Amazon investment is already up 11.5%, while her Cardinal Health stake has gained 21.5%. She also invested in Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) on the same day, which has since surged by 9.5%.

Earnings Boost Greene's Profits

Amazon reported stronger quarterly results on 30 October. Its earnings per diluted share rose to $1.95 (£1.49) in Q3, up from $1.43 (£1.09) a year earlier. Net sales increased 13% year-over-year to $180.2 billion (£137.9 billion), driven by growth in Amazon Web Services, supported by rising demand for AI and cloud infrastructure.

Cardinal Health also posted impressive figures. Its fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS surged 36% to $2.55 (£1.95) from $1.88 (£1.44) a year earlier. Revenue grew 22% YoY to $64 billion (£48.9 billion), with CEO Jason Hollar attributing the performance to focused execution across all segments.

Meanwhile, Amgen's Q3 adjusted earnings rose to $5.64 (£4.32) from $5.58 (£4.27), with revenue up 12% YoY to $9.5 billion (£7.2 billion). CEO Robert Bradway highlighted the increasing demand for Amgen's medicines, emphasising plans to expand access and innovate through disciplined investment and a pipeline of first-in-class medicines.

Public Outcry and Calls for Reform

Congressional trading continues to face scrutiny amid allegations of insider trading and violations of the STOCK Act, which mandates timely disclosure of trades. In 2025, several members were found to have failed to report their transactions within the required 45 days.

For example, Quiver Quantitative highlighted in a post on X on 6th October that Representative Sheri Biggs filed dozens of trades made past the reporting deadline. Her husband reportedly bought up to $250,000 (£191,000) worth of Bitcoin (ticker: $IBIT) on 9 July. The following week, pro-crypto legislation was passed. This has raised questions about potential conflicts of interest and the need for stricter oversight.

The controversy over lawmakers' stock trades has intensified calls for reforms to prevent conflicts of interest and insider trading.

Several experts and watchdog organizations have called for greater transparency and stricter enforcement of existing laws to prevent potential abuse of Congressional trading privileges and to restore public trust in government officials.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.