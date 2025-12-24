In a world where political optics are curated down to the last millimetre, the American First Family has never been shy of breaking tradition. However, the latest festive offering from the White House has left the public doing a double-take.

Rather than the usual display of pearly-white smiles and forced holiday cheer, Donald and Melania Trump have opted for a Christmas card that feels more like a still from a high-stakes noir thriller than a season's greeting.

Released on X just a day before Christmas Eve, the official photograph captures the President and First Lady standing amidst the lavish trimmings of the White House. Yet, it isn't the sparkling ornaments or the towering evergreens that have caught the public's eye—it is the couple's remarkably stoic, all-black attire and their refusal to offer even a hint of a smile.

Festive Gloom Or High Fashion? Public Reacts To The Melania And Donald Mocked Christmas Card

The reaction was as swift as it was scathing. As soon as the official White House account shared the image with the caption, 'Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump', the comment sections became a playground for critics.

Within minutes, the Melania and Donald mocked hashtags began to trend, with users questioning why the most wonderful time of the year looked so remarkably bleak.

'They look like they're going to a funeral', one user remarked, echoing a sentiment shared by thousands who found the monochromatic wardrobe choice jarring against the festive backdrop. Others took a more sarcastic route, with one commenter dryly noting: 'Gosh, how... um... er... cheerful...?'

The lack of warmth in the image prompted another to ask a fair, if blunt, question: 'Aren't they supposed to be smiling?'

For a family that has built a brand on gold-leafed luxury and overt displays of success, this pivot to a sombre, almost Gothic aesthetic is a curious choice. Critics have pointed out that while the decorations behind them are undeniably grand, the human element feels disconnected, as if the first couple are merely statues placed within a set.

A Documentary Debut And The Weight Of White House Traditions

The buzz surrounding the Christmas card is currently competing with the anticipation for the First Lady's upcoming documentary, titled Melania. Set for a theatrical release on 30 January, the film has already shattered records. Amazon reportedly secured the 104-minute feature for a staggering $40 million, outbidding industry titans such as Disney, Netflix, and Paramount.

The documentary provides an intimate look at the 20 days leading up to her husband's inauguration, a period of immense transition. It is perhaps this sense of gravitas that Melania sought to bring to this year's holiday theme, 'Home is Where the Heart is'.

In a press release earlier this month, she reflected on the meaning of the season, writing: 'The constant movement has taught me that home is not merely a physical space; rather, it is the warmth and comfort I carry within, regardless of my surroundings.'

Despite the Melania and Donald-mocked headlines, the sheer scale of the White House decorations remains an architectural feat. The display features more than 50 Christmas trees, 700 feet of garland, and 25,000 feet of ribbon. The halls are adorned with 10,000 butterflies and two presidential portraits constructed from over 6,000 puzzle pieces. Even the kitchen joined the effort, producing a 120-pound gingerbread house.

For some, though, the grandeur doesn't quite erase the memory of Christmases past. Critics have questioned whether the "Home" theme is a quiet response to complaints about her limited presence on the campaign trail, or an effort to reshape the narrative after the infamous leaked audio from years ago, in which she was heard expressing frustration about the demands of holiday decorating.

Whatever the intent, the 2025 card has ensured that the Trump Christmas remains the most talked-about event of the season—for better or for worse.