Marjorie Taylor Greene, once Donald Trump's fiercest congressional defender, has turned her fire on the president himself — declaring his eulogy for slain activist Charlie Kirk proof he lacks genuine faith.

The Georgia congresswoman's stunning pivot came in a New York Times interview published on Dec. 29, where she dissected Trump's Sept. 21 memorial speech in Arizona. There, after Kirk's widow Erika tearfully forgave her husband's alleged killer Tyler Robinson, Trump declared: 'That's where I disagreed with Charlie.

I hate my opponent, and I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry'. Greene called it 'absolutely the worst statement', texting a reporter: 'It just shows where his heart is. And that's the difference, with [Erika Kirk] having a sincere Christian faith, and proves that he does not have any faith'.

The rift traces back months, culminating in Greene's Nov. 21 announcement to resign her House seat effective Jan. 5, 2026 — midway through her third term. In a 10-minute X video and statement, she cited irreconcilable differences, including Trump's attacks branding her a 'traitor' over her push to release Jeffrey Epstein files.

'I have too much self respect and dignity' to endure a primary fight he threatened,' she wrote, refusing to let her district suffer amid predicted GOP midterm losses.​

Greene, 51, representing Georgia's 14th District, told the Times Trump's rhetoric trained Republicans 'to never apologize and to never admit when you're wrong. You just keep pummeling your enemies, no matter what. And as a Christian, I don't believe in doing that. I agree with Erika Kirk, who did the hardest thing possible and said it out loud'.

From MAGA Ally to Vocal Critic

Kirk, 31, was gunned down on Sept. 10, 2025 at Utah Valley University by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who faces aggravated murder charges and the death penalty. At the Sept. 21 memorial in Arizona's State Farm Stadium, Erika Kirk embodied forgiveness: 'That young man. I forgive him. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us'.

Trump followed, praising Kirk as a 'missionary with a noble spirit' before contrasting: 'He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them... I cannot stand my opponent'. He apologised to Erika: 'I'm sorry, Erika. But now Erika can talk to me and the whole group and maybe they can convince me that's not right'.

Greene saw spiritual bankruptcy. Her evolution — from QAnon-adjacent firebrand to Trump critic — stems from clashes over H-1B visas, AI regulation, foreign conflicts and Epstein transparency. Trump's mockery of her 'confusing TV appearance' deepened the divide.​

Faith Over Political Loyalty

Greene's exit shrinks Speaker Mike Johnson's slim majority, catching even allies off-guard. She hinted at future activism: 'When the common American people finally recognise the damage the Political Industrial Complex... is inflicting... I will be here to assist them in rebuilding'. Her stand aligns with Erika Kirk's grace, rejecting endless enmity for gospel love — a rare congressional conscience exam.​

For Trump, losing Greene — a former MAGA standard-bearer — signals coalition fractures. Her resignation mid-term, without notice to leadership, underscores personal toll: 'I refuse to throw it all away and hope it gets better'. As 2026 midterms loom, Greene's faith-driven rebellion challenges the unapologetic warrior ethos Trump cultivated.