The controversial and outspoken US congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is officially off the market. The politician known for her staunch right-wing views and relentless use of social media has announced her engagement to journalist Brian Glenn, bringing a touch of unexpected, high-stakes romance to the often-bitter world of US politics. The news comes after nearly two years of dating, a period of surprising calm for the couple following tumultuous divorce proceedings for both parties.

Glenn, 56, who works as the chief White House correspondent for the conservative news platform Real America's Voice, shared the joyful news on Monday, Dec. 15, posting an image of the newly betrothed couple at the famous Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab restaurant in Washington D.C., located just blocks from the White House. The focal point of the photo was a magnificent, glittering diamond ring — which the Representative herself helped design — sitting prominently on Greene's left hand.

The post, shared on X, was sweetly captioned with the simple words: 'She said 'yes'. Greene, 51, who has rarely shied away from public displays of affection for her partner, immediately reshared the announcement, gushing, 'Happily ever after!!! I love you @brianglenntv!!!' followed by a red heart emoji.

The setting of the proposal was decidedly low-key, taking place at the restaurant table with their dinners having only just arrived. The image captured the intimate moment before they could tuck in — Glenn had a pasta dish waiting, while Greene was presented with a large slab of meat and asparagus, both with cocktails barely sipped. It appears Glenn simply could not wait to pop the question.

The Political Sacrifice: Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Engaged to Brian Glenn Means Leaving the Capital

The relationship between the Georgia representative and the Texas-native journalist has been a highly public, yet remarkably quick, affair. It represents a second chance at marriage for both. For Greene, the engagement draws a definitive line under the end of her previous life. Her first marriage to Perry Greene ended in late 2022 when the former husband filed for divorce in September of that year, citing 'irreconcilable differences' after twenty-seven years of marriage.

In the divorce papers filed at the Georgia Superior Court of Floyd County, her ex-husband Perry cited the marriage as 'irretrievably broken'. Despite the split, both parties released amicable statements, with Greene saying she would 'always be grateful for how great of a dad' Perry is to their three children, while Perry called her his 'best friend for the last 29 years'. The divorce was officially finalised in an out-of-court settlement just three months later, in December 2022.

Similarly, Glenn's first marriage also concluded in late 2022. It was shortly after the dust had settled on their respective splits that Glenn and Greene stepped out as a couple in early 2023, embarking on a high-profile, politically aligned romance that has led to this proposal. Their union brings together two prominent faces from the conservative media and political establishment, cementing a power couple partnership often seen at the centre of Washington's social and political sphere.

Crucially, the engagement comes with a significant professional change for Glenn. As the chief White House correspondent for his network, his job demands that he be in Washington D.C., yet he has reportedly decided to step away from his prominent beat. Glenn will be relocating to Georgia with Greene, a move that will require his network to set up a studio for him near their home.

This decision marks a public choice to prioritise a 'more stable life' over the relentless pace of a White House press corps career, especially in the wake of Greene's recent, high-profile rift with Donald Trump, which created significant professional discomfort for the pro-Trump journalist.

The 'Mystical Unicorn' That Led to Marjorie Taylor Greene Engaged to Brian Glenn

While the public image of Marjorie Taylor Greene is often one of a tough, combative political operative, Glenn's descriptions of his fiancée have painted a strikingly different, almost fantastical portrait. He has spoken repeatedly about his deep admiration for her, recalling the first time he saw her in person at a Donald Trump rally in 2022. The moment clearly left a profound impression.

'She was, like, mystical — like a unicorn or something like that, you know?' Glenn confessed in a recent interview.

He went on to describe the woman he is now set to marry as far more than just a powerful political figure. Glenn praised the congresswoman as being 'sweet and sincere', insisting that she possesses a 'very gentle, almost angelic soul.' These glowing, almost poetic, tributes stand in stark contrast to the aggressive public image that Greene often projects, suggesting a private partnership built on genuine affection and shared values.

This announcement ensures that one of the most colourful and talked-about figures in American politics will remain firmly in the headlines, trading her previous marital status for a newly public engagement ring. As two familiar faces of the American political right find their 'happily ever after', the eyes of Washington and Georgia are firmly fixed on what comes next for the soon-to-be-married couple.

The engagement of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn is more than just a headline; it is a dramatic shift in the political landscape, symbolising a choice between White House ambition and personal life. As Glenn steps away from his DC career to follow his 'mystical unicorn' to Georgia, the eyes of the political world turn to their future away from the capital.