Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has unleashed a blistering attack on Time magazine after it claimed she had privately discussed running for the White House in 2028.

The Georgia firebrand branded the report a 'complete lie' and accused the publication of inventing anonymous sources to push a political narrative.

In a furious post on X, Greene said: 'TIME claims "sources" told them I'm running for President in 2028, which means this is a complete lie and they made it up because they can't even quote the names of the people who they claim said it.'

TIME Says Greene Told Allies She Was Eyeing 2028 Run

The TIME report, written by correspondent Eric Cortellessa, alleged that Greene confided in people close to her about considering a presidential campaign. According to the article, several individuals in her circle, along with three others 'familiar with her thinking', supported the claim.

TIME also quoted Republican colleagues who predicted she could play a role similar to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2024, using a speculative 2028 bid to build political capital inside a future Republican administration.

The report noted that NOTUS, a political news outlet, published a similar story earlier in the month.

Greene Blames the 'Political Industrial Complex'

Greene insisted the rumours were part of a larger effort to smear her, claiming the so-called 'Political Industrial Complex' was manipulating headlines to manufacture controversy.

On X, she wrote: 'If you fell for those headlines, you're still being lulled everyday into psychosis by the Political Industrial Complex that always has an agenda when it does something like this.'

Greene added that the presidency would require sacrifices she is unwilling to make, saying the role demands relentless travel, fundraising and political deal-making that she refuses to participate in.

'The fact that I'd have to go through all that but would be totally blocked from truly fixing anything is exactly why I would never do it,' she said, adding: 'I'm not the kind of person who is willing to make the deals that must be made in order to be allowed to have the title.'

Greene Tells Americans to Focus on 'Real Problems'

The congresswoman, who announced she will resign from the House in January, urged Americans to stop fixating on speculation about her political plans.

'Instead of swallowing lies that you are spoon fed and parroting attack phrases against me in your comments, you all should open your eyes and focus on real actions and what is actually happening to our country,' Greene said on X, citing the $38 trillion (£29 trillion) national debt and the ongoing healthcare crisis.

Greene's fiery denial has only intensified debate around her future influence inside the Republican Party, even as she maintains she has no interest in a presidential run.