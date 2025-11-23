It was a bad move, and social media users don't think there would ever be enough reason, so JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, should have just kept her silence about the speculation about her marriage. This is the reaction from several netizens after the second lady joined First Lady Melania Trump in Jacksonville without her wedding ring.

Netizens React To Usha Vance's Explanation of Ringless Outing With Melania

Usha Vance and JD Vance's marriage has been rumoured to be strained. She fuelled the speculations when she stepped out with Melania Trump to visit the military training facility, Camp Lejeune, in Jacksonville, California, on Wednesday, 19 November.

In a statement to People, Usha's spokesperson explained that she left her wedding band at home because she is 'a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.'

Social media users have mixed opinions, but many are not convinced.

'Yeah, I don't believe it,' one commented on the news on X, formerly Twitter. User @bobby_fever was also not convinced, saying, 'She's leaving him. Nobody takes their ring off by accident.'

Another X user shared the same sentiment, saying, 'Given her position there is NO WAY she would be seen without her ring,' @JinxieClark1 wrote.

Meanwhile, some wished Usha had just ignored the rumours and not broken her silence, because the public would view things the way they wanted them, regardless of her explanation.

'She shouldn't even have had to comment,' Bonita wrote, adding that 'People are just looking for trouble.' Another commenter with the handle @Blue3Carissa said: 'It wasn't necessary to address foolishness.'

given her position there is NO WAY she would be seen without her ring. there are problems. JD talks shit about her, loves on Erika K, says his wife is going to hell, etc. they lie about everything so they are lying about this — Jinxie Clark (RESISTANCE) (@JinxieClark1) November 22, 2025

This is the slowest rollout ever just divorce this woman and replace her with Erika Kirk, run for president, cheat the election and still somehow lose. Let’s get on with ittttttt — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) November 22, 2025

Why Usha's Ringless Outing Mattered?

Usha and JD Vance have been married for 11 years already. However, the US Vice President has been open about his desire for his Hindu wife to share his Christian faith.

JD might not have meant anything by it, since he also clarified that he respects her free will. Many, however, took it as a sign that he is not satisfied with his marriage until she converts to Christianity.

JD's viral hug with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, at a Turning Point USA event intensified the rumours about their marital woes. Many felt that their hug was too intimate, sparking speculation that there was something romantic between the two. Others went so far as to predict that JD would leave Usha for Erika and run for president.

So, Usha's ringless outing only fuelled speculations that her marriage to JD was heading south. Many believed that it was a calculated move to make a statement after her husband was rumoured to be involved with Erika.

Very interesting considering in past pics she always had on her ring lol pic.twitter.com/TTjYkCrZ5m — JenX 🇺🇸 (@magaiscruel8647) November 21, 2025

What Did JD Say About His Marriage To Usha

VP JD Vance has acknowledged his interfaith marriage to Usha Vance. His statement at the TPUSA event, where he expressed a desire for her to convert to Christianity, raised eyebrows. JD, however, clarified that their religious differences don't make him love her any less.

'My wife--as I said at the TPUSA--is the most amazing blessing I have in my life,' JD said (via The Daily Jagran).

JD credited Usha with helping him 're-engage' with his faith. He also made it clear that Usha 'has no plans to convert'. Regardless, he would continue to 'love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she's my wife'.