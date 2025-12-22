Macy's has confirmed its holiday hours for 2025, giving shoppers clarity ahead of Christmas week. At the same time, the retailer has quietly ended one of its most recognisable seasonal traditions, marking a shift in how the department store approaches the holidays.

For many customers, the announcement lands with mixed emotions. While store hours remain familiar, the absence of Santa Claus at a historic location signals the end of an era.

Macy's Ends 80-Year Santa Tradition at Union Square

For nearly eight decades, families in San Francisco made visiting Santa at Macy's Union Square part of their Christmas routine. That tradition has now come to an end.

According to TheStreet, Macy's confirmed that Santa will not appear at its Union Square store in 2025. Instead, the company said Santa will take part in a national tour following his appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The move marks the first time in almost 80 years that Santa will not be stationed at the flagship San Francisco location, aside from the pandemic disruption. For generations of local families, the visit was a cultural touchstone rather than a marketing gimmick.

Shoppers interviewed by local media described the change as disappointing, particularly grandparents who planned to bring younger family members for photos and visits.

Why Macy's Says Santa is Skipping Union Square

Macy's framed the decision as part of a broader holiday strategy. In a statement shared with local outlets, the company said Santa would be visiting communities he had not appeared in before, rather than remaining in one flagship store.

Although Macy's emphasised that festive attractions will continue at Union Square, including themed window displays and a large Christmas tree, the absence of Santa alters the emotional centre of the in-store experience.

The decision also reflects a wider trend among major retailers, many of which are rethinking high-cost in-store events in favour of scalable national campaigns.

Macy's Holiday Hours for Christmas Week

Alongside the tradition change, Macy's has confirmed its holiday operating hours for 2025, information that many shoppers rely on for last-minute plans.

According to Marca, Macy's stores will follow this schedule:

Christmas Eve, 24 December: Stores open with early closure, expected around 6:00pm

In-store pickup deadline: Orders should be placed by 3:00pm on 24 December

Christmas Day, 25 December: All physical stores closed

Online shopping: Available 24/7 through macys.com

The hours mirror recent years, offering predictability even as other holiday elements change.

Holiday Deals Still Drive In-Store Traffic

Despite the loss of Santa at Union Square, Macy's remains a key destination for holiday shopping. The retailer is expected to roll out aggressive end-of-year discounts across multiple categories.

Seasonal promotions include deep price cuts on winter clothing, footwear, home goods and Christmas decorations. Furniture, appliances and kitchen items are also expected to feature prominently in clearance sales through late December.

Retail analysts note that while traditions draw families, pricing and convenience continue to drive foot traffic during the final shopping days before Christmas.

A Shift From Nostalgia to Logistics

The combination of confirmed holiday hours and the removal of a beloved tradition highlights a broader shift in Macy's holiday approach. Practical shopping needs are being prioritised over experiential elements that once defined the season for many families.

For customers, the message is clear. Macy's remains open and competitive through Christmas Eve, but the sentimental rituals tied to its physical spaces are changing.

As 2025 approaches, shoppers planning holiday visits may need to adjust expectations, even as the familiar red star remains part of the season.