Astronomy enthusiasts and stargazers will have a brilliant opportunity to witness the rise of Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn in our night sky, from Tuesday. These three planets will be visible at the same time, rising over the horizon.

The trio planets will also appear bigger and brighter than usual and they will appear close to one another in the sky for the rest of the month. The planets are visible because they are all approaching "opposition," according to Independent. At this point, they are at the closest approach to Earth and Earth will pass between a planet and the sun. This is a yearly phenomenon.

Jupiter will start rising on Tuesday night at 11.30 pm. As for Saturn, it will appear slightly later at 11.44 pm and Mars will emerge at 1.41 am on Wednesday morning. These planets will remain visible throughout June. However, make sure to confirm timings as per your location on various apps available to track stars and planets in the night sky as these times will get gradually earlier.

To make the best of the spectacular night sky, turn to the south and look for the moon, as these planets will be resting nearby. Meanwhile, the skies are expected to be clearer. Therefore, planets will be easy to spot for everyone to witness. While Saturn and Jupiter will appear closer, Mars will not be as close as the other two planets. In addition, it is recommended to give your eyes at least 20 minutes to adapt to the night sky and locate the giant trio. The best part is that the planets will be visible all night long from dusk until dawn.

The planets will look their brightest when they reach opposition completely. As per Forbes, Jupiter will be at opposition on July 14, Saturn will be at opposition on July 20, and Mars will reach opposition on October 13.

Meanwhile, Venus will also begin to rise up in the night sky next week. And it will be making a close approach to the moon on Friday, June 19.