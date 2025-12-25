Do not click any link you receive on WhatsApp that says you have won a big gift for Christmas. Yes, Christmas is meant to be a time of cheer and goodwill, but it's also the most jolly time for scammers, as cybercriminals make sure the festive season brings new digital threats.

This year, a worrying viral scam is targeting WhatsApp users with fake 'gift links' that promise rewards but can devastate a person's finances and privacy in moments, literally. The fraud has become so common that authorities and technology experts are warning people not to click on anything that seems too good to be true.

It's not Santa, it's a scam. It is crucial now to keep your guard up during the holidays, when messages are exchanged in the tens of thousands among friends and family, and it is imperative if you want to celebrate safely and avoid an unwelcome surprise in your bank account. Protect your hard-earned money by following some precautions.

The Christmas WhatsApp Gift Scam and How to Avoid It

The central part of this scam is a deceptively simple message. It usually arrives as a festive greeting, something like, 'Merry Christmas! You have a gift waiting,' along with a link that looks like it could deliver vouchers, cashback, shopping coupons or even a generous bonus.

This should be your first red flag. The wording of the message is designed to invoke excitement and cause hasty action, especially when it appears to come from a known contact, yes, it can even be from a hacked account of a friend or relative.

Moreover, the link itself is most often shortened or cleverly disguised, making it difficult to determine its proper destination. Once clicked, the user is redirected to a fake website that mimics a reputable brand, bank or service. These counterfeit sites are designed to persuade victims to enter personal data, banking details, mobile numbers, and even one-time passwords (OTPs).

Furthermore, in many cases, users are also convinced to install a file or software, which is, in fact, malware. Once the malicious programme is on the device, it can harvest fine-grained credentials, intercept texts and even read incoming OTPs, allowing direct access to banking apps and accounts without the user's knowledge. In just a matter of minutes, a scam that began as a festive greeting can empty a bank account. It can even enter your gallery and steal all your photos.

But, not to worry, because there are many tell-tale signs that a WhatsApp message is not genuine. Any offer of free money or expensive gifts without participation in a contest or promotion should instantly make you think it is a scam. Also, messages that ask you to 'share with 10 friends' to unlock a reward are definitely fraudulent.

Scammers even make minor spelling errors, such as writing 'Amaz0n' instead of 'Amazon,' or use unusual domain extensions that differ from the official ones. If the message asks you to install a file to view your gift or requests sensitive account or card information, it is almost certainly a scam, so beware.

How to Avoid Falling for The WhatsApp Christmas Scam

The first and most important rule is never to click on any link from an unknown number or from someone whose message seems out of character. Even if the message appears to be from a friend, it is worth double-checking with them through a separate chat or call before acting. Furthermore, always enable WhatsApp's built-in two-step verification feature, which adds an extra layer of protection against unauthorised access, so you do not get hacked easily.

The festive season is one for giving, but it's also a time when fraudsters will try to take as much as they can, with shoppers urged to be on the look out for these '12 scams of Christmas'.@FishwickDavid talks through some of the scams with @charlottehawkns and @edballs. pic.twitter.com/rpn3lohLuy — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 23, 2025

Also, more safety can come from regularly reviewing the list of 'linked devices' in WhatsApp settings to find any unfamiliar connections. Most reputable companies will never ask you for sensitive details such as an OTP or CVV number via WhatsApp, so treat any such requests with extreme scepticism.

If you do, unfortunately or accidentally install a suspicious app, or believe you have been exposed to malware, disconnect from the internet immediately, remove the app in question, and contact your bank as soon as possible to freeze accounts or block transactions on your cards.

Finally, victims of fraud should also report the incident to their country's cybercrime helpline or through official online portals so that authorities can investigate and potentially prevent further damage. Staying alert is the only way to have a safe Christmas.