Your passwords could be much less safe than you think, as cyberattacks and data breaches have become almost routine. Yet behind many of these worrying stories is the same, surprisingly simple culprit: weak passwords.

The widespread use of easily guessed credentials remains the main reason for many of the most significant security failures in recent history. From gargantuan credential leaks to embarrassing and disappointing mistakes by major institutions, the cost of poor password hygiene has never been clearer.

What Research About Passwords Says

Cybersecurity experts have warned for years that common mistakes such as reusing the same password across multiple accounts and choosing predictable combinations like '123456' or 'password' make life far too easy for hackers. These mistakes are not at all limited to regular people. Some businesses and cultural icons have found themselves in the fire for simple errors that could have been avoided with basic digital hygiene.

One of the most shocking cybersecurity events in 2025 was the reported leak of some 16 billion passwords and login credentials, according to a report by Heimdal Security. Although debate continues about exactly how many of those were unique, it seems researchers agree that this compilation of login information from so many incidents shows one of the largest credential collections ever publicly discussed.

Moreover, the cache contained username and password pairs for countless services, from social media and email accounts to cloud platforms, making it a dangerous resource for cybercriminals. Security analysts have also pointed out that many of these records were harvested by malware that quietly steals credentials from infected devices and then collects them into giant datasets.

Whether this collection is entirely fresh data or mostly aggregated older leaks, its massive scale shows how common password reuse and insecure practices remain. Cybercriminals have effectively been handed a blueprint for credential stuffing attacks, where lists of compromised usernames and password combinations are tried across many services in the hope that users have reused them.

Furthermore, in 2025, reports showed that 94% of passwords are reused across more than one account, and only a tiny fraction meet basic complexity requirements. So, the price for such credentials on the dark web has been shockingly low, making it easy for even relatively inexperienced hackers to buy access for as little as ten dollars and use those details to take over accounts.

Obviously, the consequences are super scary, affecting everything from personal email to social media, online banking and corporate systems. The infamous Yahoo breach between 2013 and 2016 remains a frightening example of how poor password practices can have long-lasting effects.

Such a series of cyberattacks exposed sensitive data for billions of users and led to enormous reputational damage, fines and lawsuits when full details emerged years later. Even experts say that strong password encryption and a fast reply in informing users could have mitigated much of the fallout.

High-Profile Weak Password Disaster Cases

It is not only faceless hackers and anonymous accounts that fall foul of poor password security. Even some of the world's best-known companies and institutions have suffered humiliating attacks. In 2025, McDonald's UK found itself at the centre of a cybersecurity scare after the credentials for both staging and production servers of its Monopoly VIP database were accidentally sent to competition winners.

Thanks to a configuration error, usernames and passwords were included in automated emails. Although the production system was protected behind a firewall, no long-term damage occurred, but it easily could have.

Furthermore, the Louvre Museum in Paris, home to priceless artworks and one of the most visited cultural sites in the world, also allegedly suffered reputational damage after leaks about the password protecting its internal video surveillance system. According to investigations, the password had long been set to the unimaginative and easily guessable 'Louvre.'

While the recent daylight heist that resulted in the loss of tens of millions of dollars' worth of jewels was carried out physically rather than through hacking, the existence of such a weak password for critical infrastructure shows the odd choices about institutional security practices.