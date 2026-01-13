Fans of Matty Healy have made a bizarre request after a cryptic repost by the 1975 frontman reignited his past with ex Taylor Swift, who is soon to be marrying NFL star Travis Kelce.

The post, featuring the line 'our love has gone cold you evil bitch,' immediately drew rumours that he was referring to The Fate of Ophelia singer. While both Healy and Swift are now engaged to their significant others, social media users have jokingly suggested that he should crash Swift's upcoming wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Hundreds of Swift's fans came to the couple's defence, saying Healy will never be allowed in the most-awaited Swift-Kelce wedding, calling fans 'disrespectful'for suggesting the idea.

Healy Fans Want Him to Crash Swift's Wedding

In a TikTok video sharing that Healy made a cryptic repost, a commenter, believed to be a fan of The 1975 frontman, said, 'he got a wedding to interrupt idgaf'.

oh baby you are SO weird pic.twitter.com/G0dDj2BHSg — jaiden (@jaidenodavis) January 10, 2026

Some fans mocked Healy's fans for suggesting he interrupt Swift's wedding, recalling that he allegedly ghosted the popstar. 'and say what? can you imagine the level of audacity you'd have to have to interrupt a wedding after you ghosted in the first place? and are engaged yourself?'

Others referenced Swift's mother, Andrea, who has been influential in pairing Taylor with Kelce after the breakup. One user commented, 'Andrea would be waiting at the door with a baseball bat,' while another agreed firmly: 'AS SHE SHOULD.' These remarks, made jokingly, suggest that Swift's family would actively get in the way to keep Swift out of Healy's reach.

Swifties also referred to Swift's The Tortured Poets Department album track The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived's bridge, with the line 'You crashed my party and your rental car', to suggest that Healy has indeed crashed her party before. But the lyrics were merely a metaphor for someone aggressively going into something and abruptly leaving, like ghosting.

Swifties Crack Jokes at the Possibility

Humour dominated much of the comments, with most implying that any attempt by Healy to attend the wedding would be catastrophic.

Others imagined legal or protective restrictions keeping Healy away: 'He won't even be allowed to be in the same city when it happens,' followed by 'restraining order #intact'.

Fans even joked about physical outcomes: 'Between Jason, Ross, Chris and Creed, he would be a greasy spot on the floor if he even stepped a toe in there,' referencing an imagined confrontation with Swift's close circle.

Meanwhile, others dismissed the likelihood of Healy making a move at all: 'wait we are mutuals on tiktok' and 'sorry pooks he's not having his speak now moment', referring to Swift's song Speak Now about a woman who crashed a man's wedding.

Matty Healy's Cryptic Text

However, it's worth noting that the conversation occurred in response to Healy's repost.

The line 'our love has gone cold you evil bitch' was shared widely, with some fans immediately linking it to Swift because of his prior long situationship history with her. Others argued the post was simply referencing a 1975 song or meme template, not a personal attack.

Nonetheless, fans of The 1975 frontman and Swift will not be expecting any wedding crashers anytime soon. While Swift and Kelce's wedding already has a date this year, some suggest it's a fake date to distract fans from the fact that the wedding has already happened.

Healy and his fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel, got engaged in early 2024, but there are no confirmed wedding bells for this year yet.