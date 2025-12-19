Taylor Swift has opened up about the two major breakups she endured before meeting her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce, in a new episode of the Eras Tour docuseries.

There had been hints on how Swift and 'The 1975' lead, Matty Healy, ended things in The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) album: by ghosting her. But how her breakup with Joe Alwyn, her previous boyfriend of six years, came to be had been unknown. As it turns out, the two men share one thing Swift can agree on.

Swift on Exes Not Seeing Her as a Person

In the latest episodes of The End of an Era docuseries on Disney+, Swift mentioned that the TTPD album symbolised a 'purge' of everything she felt for two years.

'It was a really rough time in my life and the songs reflect that'.

Swift also added that during those years, she didn't feel like a person, referring to how people around her, especially her exes, viewed her. 'I'm just this big conglomerate that no one sees as a real human being, and especially not men that I date, and in the whole process, just being like nothing works, there is no one for me in the world, she said, slightly laughing at the irony.

During those years, the NFL star would sweep her off her feet with a friendship bracelet and a podcast rant that she did not meet him after the concert.

The two announced their engagement on 26 August, 2025, with a wedding date of 13 June, 2026.

Alwyn and Healy's Response to Questions About Swift

Swift and Alwyn first dated in 2016, after the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West snakegate that gave birth to reputationalbum. Fans were initially elated that Swift was doing alright and had found someone not chronically online to see what the Kardashians have been saying about her, especially with the #TaylorSwiftIsOver party trending for days on Twitter (now X).

The two only managed to get closer over the year, with Swift attending his movie screening and him attending her concerts. But while Swift had been publicly supportive of Alwyn, sharing his movies on her social media accounts and even giving him a shout-out at Awards nights, fans noticed that Alwyn did not reciprocate the feelings.

For the entire 6 years of their relationship, Alwyn hasn't mentioned Swift or their relationship that much. The actor would also brush off every mention of her in interviews, implying that he didn't want to talk about her. Engagement rumours between the two started in 2019, and it dragged on until Alwyn says he hopes people 'stop caring' about their relationship.

The only time Alwyn had talked about the pop star was when an interviewer asked if they could be in a movie together or how vital her political voice is.

Earlier this year, the actor shared that he had moved on and hoped people online had too.

Unfortunately for fans, Healy's comments weren't any better.

Healy and Swift met in 2014 and allegedly exchanged numbers. Not only was Swift seen wearing a THE 1975 shirt, but Healy was also donning her 1989 shirt. People speculated that the two were dating until Alwyn came into the picture in 2016.

It's suggested that the two remain in touch, but as friends. Then, in 2016, Healy said dating Swift would be 'emasculating' due to her fame. After the pair broke up in early 2023, Healy, in Swift's TTPD album, would give hints about marriage. It was in the same album that revealed he ghosted her after public backlash of their dating.

Healy went on to acknowledge that the TTPD album is about him. In an interview, he said he didn't want to write songs about his personal romantic life. Then, in a Glastonbury performance, he mocked Swift's portrayal of him as a poet.

Fans React to Swift's Revelations

Fans rushed to discuss Swift's comment, nodding to her Anti-Hero lyrics, where she saw herself as a 'monster on the hill'.

Most pointed out the common denominator between Alywn and Healy: British men with massive egos. They claimed these men thought they were more 'intellectually superior' than Swift, which explains why they don't feel comfortable talking about her in public or feeling emasculated by dating her.

'They felt emasculated by her = weak insignificant men'

Her indirectly saying Joe and Matty never viewed her as a real human being



And that’s why you’ll never see me dragging Travispic.twitter.com/0kOGAnK2qd — alex (@dontblamealex) December 19, 2025

In contrast, fans praise Kelce for being supportive and cheerful of Swift's success.

'Travis knows she's the smartest woman around and celebrates her for it'. Some even said that's why they will never 'drag' Kelce.

But others can't help but feel sad that Swift's success came with a huge dent in how she interacts with people, especially the men she dated.