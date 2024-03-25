Istanbul — Leading multidisciplinary healthcare provider Medicana Health Group has announced plans to expand its offering to the UK, bringing its proven patient-centered approach and personalized care. This expansion comes as an increasing number of people turn to private insurance and healthcare solutions post-COVID. At the heart of Medicana's approach is a commitment to understanding and addressing individual patient needs through active listening and personalized attention. By ensuring each stage of the patient's journey, from initial consultation to post-treatment care, is meticulously planned and tailored, Medicana Health Group is poised to elevate the standard of private healthcare in the UK.

Expansion into the growing £282 billion UK market

The UK private healthcare market has experienced a rebound in 2021 and 2022 post-COVID 19, driven in part by a surge in self-pay patients. A record number of individuals are opting to pay for their treatment privately, seeking to bypass long wait times in the NHS and access the quality and expertise of the independent sector. According to an Akeso report, the UK's total 2022 healthcare expenditure was estimated to be £282 billion, composed of approximately 80% public (government) spending and 20% private (non-government) expenditure.

Leveraging this growth, Medicana intends to utilize its extensive expertise and comprehensive range of care services to tap into the growing private healthcare market in the UK. By introducing its proven model of care, characterized by a comprehensive suite of services from advanced diagnostics to specialized treatments, Medicana aims to meet the increasing demand for high-quality private healthcare. The group's commitment to excellence, combined with its innovative approach to patient care, positions Medicana as a fitting answer to the UK's current healthcare needs.

Serving 5.5 million patients annually

Medicana Health Group provides world-class healthcare services annually to over 5.5 million patients in Türkiye and worldwide at its 16 hospitals with extensive bed capacity. This not only demonstrates their extensive experience in delivering high-quality care but also their capacity to meet the diverse needs of a global patient base. Medicana Health Group's expansion into the UK market is anticipated to bring a transformative shift towards more compassionate, effective, and personalized healthcare, marking a new chapter in their commitment to enhancing patient well-being and healthcare standards globally.

With over 30 years of experience, Medicana's medical expertise spans a wide array of specialties, offering state-of-the-art services in fields such as Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Organ and Bone Marrow Transplantation, Neurosurgery, In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Genetics, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopaedics and Traumatology, and Obesity Surgery. Since 2016, Mediacana Health Group has expanded its activities to include a wide range of education, from preschool to university, on a national and international scale.

Contact: Necip KOZALI, M.D.

Director of Medical Services

info@medicana.com.tr

About Medicana Health Group

Since its inception in 1992, Medicana Healthcare Group has been at the forefront of delivering exceptional healthcare services, with a steadfast commitment to patient satisfaction and unparalleled service in the sector. The group proudly runs a network of 16 hospitals located in 7 key cities throughout Türkiye, including major urban centres such as Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Konya, Samsun, Sivas, and Bursa.

At the heart of Medicana Healthcare Group's operations is a multidisciplinary approach, supported by a dedicated team of expert physicians, nurses, and healthcare professionals. This approach ensures the provision of top-tier healthcare services to a diverse patient base, which includes over 5.5 million individuals annually from Türkiye and around the globe. In doing so, Medicana upholds the highest international standards of healthcare, cementing its position as a global leader in the medical field.