Megan Thee Stallion just brought 'hot girl summer' to Love Island USA. This season has been drama-centric, featuring rocky relationships and love triangles. Season 7, Episode 15 picks up quickly after the Islanders caught wind of a shocking elimination.

Key storylines to follow included Ace and Chelley coupling up, while Huda and Jeremiah let go of their romance. While the villa seems somewhat stable in week three, it might just be the calm before the storm.

After all, Megan entering the fray could mean anything is possible.

Huda and Jeremiah Cordially Part Ways

Huda has been great to watch, in the sense that her 'crashouts' are essentially chaos storms. However, Love Island USA Season 7 viewers may now have to cope with her and Jeremiah finally parting ways. After he chose Iris Kendall over her, it became clearer than ever that chasing him wasn't worth it.

She did, however, lash out at him during the recoupling. Luckily, she was saved by a vote that sent Jalen Brown packing. While that gave her reason to relax, viewers likely believe the calm won't last.

In the end, Huda and Jeremiah understood that it was over between them, despite the arguments. Both were remorseful, but Huda took the reins. She made it clear that she was ready to let go of whatever they had.

Jeremiah, on the other hand, didn't say much during their chat. At that point, he might have believed staying silent was the best option. The pair ended things cordially, which felt cathartic considering how things had played out.

Megan Thee Stallion's Arrival

The episode saw the Islanders recovering from a wild night—but more chaos was about to ensue the following morning. The group was surprised to learn that Megan Thee Stallion would be joining the villa for the day.

The first thing she did upon arrival was join the girls for some quality time in the dressing room. She asked all the nitty-gritty questions about their relationships and how things were going in the villa.

She then led the girls down to the backyard while getting acquainted with the boys. She explained that there would be a competition, with stakes involved. It was girls versus boys, and the winners would get a new bombshell added to the mix.

Who Won? What Was The Prize?

Funnily enough, the competition ended in a tie. To resolve it, Megan introduced a tiebreaker in the form of a puzzle, leading the girls to victory.

Their prize? A male bombshell joining the villa. Enter TJ Palma, a 23-year-old baseball player who was an instant hit and a great addition to the show.

But it didn't stop there—Megan revealed she had more than one surprise in store. She also introduced Andreina Santos, meaning things are bound to heat up again sooner rather than later.