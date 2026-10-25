Meghan Markle has defended keeping her children away from her estranged father, Thomas Markle, ssaying she acted 'to protect them'. Her statement on Friday, 23 October 2026, followed allegations involving child sexual abuse images at her father's former home in the Philippines.

The news came after Thomas Markle Jr reportedly told Philippine authorities he discovered suspected illegal images among his father's belongings. Thomas Markle Sr has denied the allegations, describing them as 'sick lies.'

Meghan's comments have also renewed attention on her reported final letter to her father, written during his hospitalisation in December 2025.

Meghan Markle's Reported Final Letter Revealed Amid Allegations

Meghan allegedly informed her father that he would never meet her children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

The letter reportedly arrived while Thomas was recovering in a Philippine hospital following a leg amputation caused by complications from a blood clot.

Sources claimed Meghan arranged for hospital staff to deliver the correspondence and requested written confirmation that her father had received it.

He was also reportedly filmed reading the letter, although the footage and complete correspondence have not been independently authenticated.

At the time, Meghan faced criticism over her apparent absence during her father's medical emergency.

Her representative subsequently confirmed that contact had occurred, stating, 'I can confirm she has reached out to her father.'

The details of that communication remained undisclosed until the recent reporting.

Meghan Markle Explains Why She Kept Her Children Away

In a statement issued on 23 October, Meghan said she had previously received information containing serious allegations against her father.

She recalled being informed about a letter sent to British authorities in 2018.

'It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated,' she said.

Meghan also addressed longstanding questions about her estrangement.

'I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them,' she said.

However, the Metropolitan Police subsequently confirmed receiving an allegations letter in January 2019, although Meghan said it had been sent in 2018.

The force said it forwarded the information to Harry and Meghan's office but did not share the allegations with other law enforcement agencies.

Scotland Yard is reviewing its handling of the correspondence and considering whether to refer the matter to the police watchdog.

Meanwhile, Philippine authorities are investigating allegations that Thomas possessed child sexual abuse material. The accusations have not been established as fact.

Thomas has strongly rejected his son's claims.

'I'm shocked, I'm hurt and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me.'

'I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.'

The allegations remain under investigation, and no finding of guilt has been established in the reporting reviewed.