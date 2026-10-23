Samantha Markle has denounced allegations against her father, Thomas Markle Sr, as 'disgusting lies,' accusing her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, of making them for financial gain. Her response follows reports that Thomas Jr alerted authorities after allegedly discovering suspected child sexual abuse material among belongings at their father's home in Cebu, the Philippines.

'He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him,' Samantha told the Daily Mail on 22 October. She disputed any suggestion that the material could be linked to her father, claiming electronic devices had been outside his possession for two years while he received medical care in the United States.

The dispute has escalated after Thomas Jr reportedly said he would no longer speak to his father unless called to give evidence. The allegations remain unproven, and authorities have not publicly established the origin of the files or who had access to the devices.

Samantha Accuses Brother of Acting for Money

Samantha, 61, claimed Thomas Jr raised the allegations after financial support from their father stopped. She accused him of relying on their father for money before turning to the media when that support ended.

She also argued that other people could have accessed or altered the devices while Thomas Sr was receiving medical care. These claims have not been independently verified. Thomas Sr has not publicly responded to the allegations in the reporting reviewed, and no established finding links him to downloading or knowingly possessing the material.

BREAKING RIGHT NOW: Samantha Markle speaks out over her brother Thomas Markle Jr shopping Meghan's dad Thomas Markle to the police.

She tells Dan Wootton Outspoken: "I haven't seen any proof that that came from my dad's devices. My dad was in a rehabilitation hospital and the… pic.twitter.com/2EfyCuQuUK — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) October 22, 2026

What Thomas Jr Alleges He Discovered

According to The Sun, Thomas Jr said he found four cardboard boxes containing electronic devices, hard drives, mobile phones, books and family memorabilia while searching for a phone. He alleged that some items contained hundreds, potentially thousands, of images and videos involving children.

The newspaper reported that Thomas Jr contacted the FBI's tip line, the US National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Pennsylvania state police on 10 July. He subsequently reported the discovery to Philippine authorities.

The Sun said a specialist task force involving the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking and the Women and Children's Protection Centre had been assigned to the case. It also reported that Thomas Jr agreed to surrender the boxes for forensic examination in Cebu City.

The FBI reportedly confirmed receiving information about the allegations. However, receipt of a report does not confirm that a formal FBI investigation has begun. No forensic findings establishing the files' origin or linking them to Thomas Sr have been publicly confirmed in the reporting reviewed.

Family Tensions and Unanswered Questions

Thomas Sr, 82, is a former television lighting director who became estranged from Meghan in the period leading up to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. He missed the ceremony following reported health problems and later experienced further serious medical complications.

Thomas Jr told The Sun he was 'horrified' by what he said he had found and would not speak to his father again unless called to give evidence. His reported decision marks a further deterioration in the family dispute.

Meghan and Harry's representatives had no comment. There is no evidence in the reporting reviewed that Meghan has linked the allegations to her own relationship with her father.

Investigators will need to establish what the files contain, where they originated and whether they can be linked to any individual. Samantha's allegations about her brother's motives and Thomas Jr's claims about their father remain unproven.